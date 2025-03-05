Global Webinar On Forensic Science March 19-20th. I Will Be Speaking On Self Assembly Nanotechnology and Microchips In Human Blood
I will be speaking at this Global Forensic Science Webinar about the self assembly nanotechnology and microchips in the blood and I look forward to inform Law enforcement and Criminal Investigators regarding these findings. Student participants can sign up for a 50% discount.
13ᵗʰ Global Webinar on Forensic Science March 19-20, 2025
My colleague, Dr Len Ber will speak on Havana Syndrome in Civilians. We are both representing Targeted Justice in order to raise awareness in Forensic Science to the current threat of targeting and technocratic transhumanism.
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Awesome, I am so happy about this, I want to thank each and everyone involved and take care.
So True.... Its a Crime.
I'm gonna go out on a limb here and say The Biggest Crime Ever.