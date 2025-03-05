I will be speaking at this Global Forensic Science Webinar about the self assembly nanotechnology and microchips in the blood and I look forward to inform Law enforcement and Criminal Investigators regarding these findings. Student participants can sign up for a 50% discount.

13ᵗʰ Global Webinar on Forensic Science March 19-20, 2025

My colleague, Dr Len Ber will speak on Havana Syndrome in Civilians. We are both representing Targeted Justice in order to raise awareness in Forensic Science to the current threat of targeting and technocratic transhumanism.