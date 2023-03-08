Groundbreaking air pollution study finds almost no safe place on Earth - Only 0.001 percent of the global population is exposed to WHO-safe levels.
I am reposting this article from interestingengineering.com. While it discusses measuring particulate air pollution, it does not mention the estimated 40 Million Tons of toxic metals and Graphene Oxide that are being sprayed via geoengineering worldwide, to the detriment of the global population. Nevertheless, people can understand that breathing toxic …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.