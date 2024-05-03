Healing America Summit Sign up Link

I am one of the speakers for the “Healing America Summit”, that takes place online from May 26th to the 22nd. The Organizer is Michael Koenig-Breuss, a healer from Austria. The quality of my interviews often depends on how much the Interviewer knows and how openminded they are. Michael and I had a fascinating conversation not just about the science of current self assembly nanotechnology but also about the spiritual warfare aspect, about what we as healers see in and around people and what can be done to protect ourselves, physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually.

I am certain you will enjoy this interview and the diverse opinions of the many other presenters.

Many speakers with diverse backgrounds are part of this summit, from healers, doctors, military, law enforcement and influencers. You will see interviews with General Michael Flynn, Attorney Tom Renz, Dr. Jane Ruby, Dr. Carrie Madej, James Roguski, Mel K., Cyntha Koeter ( Fall of the Cabal), Ann Vandensteel, Dr. Brian Hooker, and many others.

Here is what Michael wrote about his summit:

The time has finally come! 2024 is THE year, where TRUTH will be shown about plenty of topics around the world to all the people. It must be shown, that it is seen, that people realize what is really going on, so it can be stopped, changed, transformed, or something NEW created like Michael Jackson's Song "Heal the world". The HealingAmericaSummit is here, to "Heal America & the world". Summit date: May 16. – 22, 2024 Join the summit 100% free / The HealingAmericaSummit, with true science, real insider knowledge of the medical side, real law, army knowledge, astrology, natural medicine & energy healing, offers YOU possibilities to understand, learn, change and SUCCEED in this time! USA & the WORLD got crazy like NEVER before and is experiencing a challenging time! Vaccines, Immigrants, Transhumanism, War, WHO, NWO, surveillance... Bible Prophecies of End-Time & 5D consciousness rising... Your Speakers are Leading Experts from around the WORLD: Medical doctors, scientists, lawyers, medical researchers, pharma insiders, historical & political experts, US-Army General, US-Sheriff, healers, coaches, fitness influencers and more. They will show YOU the BAD & GOOD, the PROBLEM & SOLUTIONS to SUCCEED in this time! ● HOW the „BAD BOYS & GIRLS“ harm YOU day & night, mentally, emotionally & physically ● HOW Vaccines, Immigrants, Transhumanism, Recession, War, WHO, NWO… destroying our country, health, family and lives ● Manipulation, corruption and AI-high-tech influence far beyond regular understanding seems to leave no exit ● Bible Prophecies of End-Time & 5D consciousness rising… ● DETOXIFICATION possibility of COVID-vaccination / PCR-testing / shedding on a MEDICAL WAY and on an ENERGY HEALING WAY ● The plan of the DARK SIDE, and the higher plan of the „DIVINE“ & EVERYBODY SOUL ● The „NEW NORMAL“ of the pharma lobby, big tech, NWO... ● The „NEW NORMAL“, if YOU take responsibility for YOUR OWN BODY, MIND, SPIRIT and SOUL ● SOLUTIONS, if YOU like to learn and RISE ● You will learn the well-kept secrets about true self-empowerment, energetic healing and divine plan, to reach happiness and fulfillment. We only have all those problems in the USA & worldwide, in each family, business, finance, health, body & mind, because we DON´T KNOW … This Summit can help EVERYBODY to UNDERSTAND, wake up, realize and see with new eyes and take BETTER DECISIONS for a BETTER FUTURE! 2024 is the year of EXPOSURE! Let's use it for OUR SUCCESS! Join the summit 100% free That the USA and its PEOPLE get great again! That the whole WORLD and all its PEOPLE can benefit trough the HealingAmericaSummit!

See you there!