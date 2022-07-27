Heroic Attorney Bobbie Anne Flower Cox speaks to Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics
She won the historic lawsuit against Governor Hochul in New York State
The unconstitutional forced quarantine regulation promulgated by Governor Hochul and her Department of Health has been struck down, and they are barred from enforcing or re-issuing this regulation.
The Court's decision can be read here:
