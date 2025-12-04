Link to HHS presentation

This is a presentation of the Office of Information Security Health and Human Services in conjunction with the Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center H3C.

The Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center (HC3) was created by the Department of Health and Human Services to aid in the protection of vital, controlled, healthcare-related information, and to ensure that cybersecurity information sharing is coordinated across the health and public health sector.

You can see the risks of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Nanomedicine including bio-terrorism via inhaled particles.

The 4th Industrial Technocratic Revolution is moving into the healthcare sector like a storm - but not without risks that the HHS is fully aware of. I think the risks are significantly underestimated, in particular as to rogue AI effects on nanomedicine and microrobotics - but the fact that humans can be hacked is fully acknowledged. How would any health care provider be able to control AI rogue elements - when it has been shown that an AI that is programmed to find new medicines, can find 40000 new biological weapons in 6 hours?

I wrote about this here:

Should We Be Concerned? “Dual Use Of Artificial-Intelligence-Powered Drug Discovery” - Shocking AI Ability To Create Bioweapons Inventory Proven - 40.000 Lethal Molecules Discovered In 6 Hours

Clearly HHS is not denying the use of nanomedicine and remote testing/(aka surveillance?). This presentation was 3 years ago with significant progress in the fields to date. An important point made by my colleague Dr Hagima from Romania, is the fact that this study from January 2021 Clinical approval of nanotechnology-based SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines: impact on translational nanomedicine cites the

“NATIONAL NANOTECHNOLOGY INITIATIVE ENVIRONMENTAL, HEALTH, AND SAFETY RESEARCH STRATEGY: 2024 UPDATE” from the USA. It clearly states that the authorization of COVID vaccination with mRNA products represents a global phase 4 experiment for the development and implementation of nanomedicine. We are talking about the new medicine (allopathic or “natural”) based on nanoparticles.

That new medicine can hack humans, according to the HHS as described below.

My question is why is there such a blackout on discussing the self assembly nanotechnology found in human blood? Are the government agencies complicit in the technocratic plan to hack all humans? Isn’t that a worthy question given that we have seen no justice for the COVID19 crimes against humanity?

