Highly Recommended Information: "Reality Of The Targeting Program" Symposium This Friday January 26th, 2024 12-3pm EST
I very much look forward to this symposium, that I recommend for everyone to watch.
It will be live streamed here: https://clouthub.com/c/vaxxchoice
We will explain that the targeting that thousands of individuals are experiencing worldwide is real. I have experienced it myself, and have treated many Targeted Individuals who are being remotely tortured. W…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.