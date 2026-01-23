Link To Support CHD lawsuit:

over the past few years of writing my Substack I have asked for support for different causes and people that I thought could make a real difference for our freedom and our future.

When I saw the email this week that Children’s Health Defense is suing the American Association of Pediatrics, I was sitting at my desk in my office in between patients and my soul leaped in my chest with joy. CHD is taking on a Goliath Control Mechanism of our Nations Health. People often criticize Live Blood Analysis and say its not valid because it is unscientific. I have not yet figured out how a tool that shows you anomalies through visualization could be unscientific. It simply is a mode to visualize and ask questions about something that is in the blood that should not be there. Now imagine that those who claim the cornerstone of validity of science have committed real unscientific huge scale FRAUD with the effect of injuring and killing young children for decades in service of Big Pharma companies - never with the health of children in mind. Injecting vaccines with toxic heavy metals and other toxic neoadjuvant has caused millions of children to suffer. ALL FOR THE LIES OF PROFIT. Pediatric physicians have been pushing these horrid vaccine schedules on children and have caused untold harm. Innocent children have been condemned by these lies to a life of disease.

So far, all of the COVID19 criminals are still free and enjoying their billion dollar profits. The corrupt courts have not brought justice for the millions of people who were killed or injured and continue to be injured from the self assembling nanotechnology, synthetic biology and persistent shedding. But while justice has not come for these crimes, the fight for the future of our children is on and CHD is bringing it.

So I am asking my subscribers, to please support this cause and donate. If anyone can pull this off, it is CHD.

I am posting an email about the facts from May Holland, Esq - the CEO of CHD - who explains the details, the urgency and the opportunity to set history right for our future generation.

Physicians do as they are told. Most are educated slaves to the system. The mechanism of slavery is financial survival. Most younger clinicians start their career with hundreds of thousands of dollars of debt for their education. Someone who needs their paycheck because they have student loans, family, mortgage payments, and other needs, will likely not follow their conscience and go against the system. They just go along to get along and I have previously explained the system of pay for performance where sometimes up to 10-25% of their salary is based on metrics that include how vaccinated their patient population is. Speaking out can not only cost these doctors their pay, but ultimately also their medical license. It is easy to judge such behavior, until you have experienced the stress of being under such pressure.

I myself went to medical school in Germany and we paid 60 Deutsche Mark (approx dollars) per year in fees, so I had no debt. But when I came to America, I was on a work visa that my former employer sponsored me for. When I refused to give flu shots to my patients, the CFO at that time pulled me aside asking me if I had a problem giving the Influenza vaccines. He said if he ever heard any complaints against me again, I would be out of a job. At that time, I was terrified to loose my Visa and had no understanding of any legal rights as a foreigner, nor the courage to find out if I had any rights. Fear is a terrible thing, and it makes you agree to do terrible things that in your soul you know are wrong. It took me several years to finally say that the only way I want to live is following my soul conscience no matter the price to pay, and I quit my job to start my own practice from nothing.

I was a slave to the system, just like many of these doctors are. The slave owners and drivers are Big Pharma owned clubs like The American Associations of Pediatrics, who dictate the rules regardless of how corrupt and flawed their science. In my case as an Internal Medicine physician, it is the American College of Physicians and American Board of Internal Medicine, which I refused to get re-certified with but chose the National Board of Physicians instead. I no longer am part of any of those medical associations.

The physician payment metrics come from the slave owners, these societies who also advise the government. Their scientific studies are biased and often fraudulent - not just in the vaccine arena but all Big Pharma studies. There is a saying amongst researchers, which is “never believe a statistic you haven’t manipulated yourself”. Statisticians can massage any data to show them anything they or better - their sponsor - wants.

CHD is now taking on this corrupt Association that is holding the doctors hostage and is suing them for FRAUD. This system is criminal and corrupt and it needs to be dismantled.

This is why I am asking everyone who can donate to do so today. If you donate over a certain amount, you become a CHD Insider - for me as a “Rebel Outsider” that made me smile.

Together, let’s stand up for our future generation. Together, lets prevent children dying suddenly the day after they got too many kill shots. Let’s protect our future generation from a life doomed to chronic illness, autism, allergies, and other injuries. Let’s put our money where our passion is- behind CHD and get this done.

This is the email by Mary Holland, Esq explaining the lawsuit:

Earlier this week, Children’s Health Defense filed a major lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Here’s what you need to know: · AAP has been profiting from the vaccine cabal since the passage of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986﻿

﻿ · AAP has forcefully and intentionally spread the lie that vaccines have been fully tested and proven safe — through its journal Pediatrics and its Red Book policy statements﻿

﻿ · AAP has concealed material facts about the lack of testing and inadequacies in vaccine safety monitoring and financial incentives tied to vaccine schedule compliance﻿

﻿ · AAP’s fraudulent behavior has resulted in death, injury, and the violation of basic human rights﻿

﻿ · Just like United States v. Philip Morris, about tobacco profiteering and fraud, our lawsuit implicates a medical trade association for decades of fraudulent health risk denials We’re suing the AAP to shut down a decades-long scheme to defraud pediatricians and American families about the safety of the childhood vaccination schedule. Our co-plaintiffs include: · The families of three children who were killed by childhood vaccines · A child whose valid medical exemption was rejected by administrators who followed AAP guidance · Two physicians who lost their licenses to practice because they offered medical advice that contradicted AAP guidance For decades, the AAP has spread disinformation — including the unfounded claim that vaccines are “safe and effective.” Those fraudulent claims resulted in the injuries and deaths of countless children. They also ruined the livelihoods of honest pediatricians. This is what challenging disinformation at the source looks like. This is what exposing the perverse incentives behind medical judgment looks like. This is what the quest for justice on behalf of grieving families and wrongly vilified pediatricians looks like. Lawsuits like these are the result of strategic thinking, keen vigilance, and a laser focus on CHD’s mission to protect children. But they’re also a reminder that our work is far from over. Make no mistake, the AAP and the forces that have been propping it up will fight us tooth and nail. Everything is at stake for them. I urge you to follow and learn more about this case in The Defender and on CHD TV, and to make a gift to CHD today, to help ensure our continued ability to bring suits like this one. The time to fight this fight is now. We will not miss the opportunity. With gratitude, Mary P.S. This lawsuit goes to the heart of who controls medical truth in America. If we don’t challenge institutional fraud, it will continue unchecked. Your support today helps make it possible for us to bring cases like this to the courts.

