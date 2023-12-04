Homeland Defense & Security Information Analysis Center: Implantable Nanosensors: Bringing The Hospital To (Into)You
Bringing the hospital to You - Implantable nanosensors
Many people have difficulty grasping the concept of Nanotechnology and remain in complete denial. However, DARPA and other agencies like the Homeland Defense & Security Information Analysis Center are very much interested in the deployment of such sensors. Doesn’t it seem odd to you that the Homeland…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.