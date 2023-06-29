Hope Wins: Before And After Intravenous EDTA Chelation + Vitamin C - Dark Field Live Blood Analysis - A Case Report
I have been showing live blood of unvaccinated people to alert the world that shedding is real and that we are under unprecedented assault. I received permission to show before and after treatment live blood analysis (LBA) of this C19 unvaccinated individual who has been experiencing progressive debilitating fatigue. The blood in the video above was one…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.