Those of us researching self assembly nanotechnology threat to humanity would like to know how to degrade what we see in the blood. This recent article in Azo Nano discusses how lipid nano particles are being metabolized. Here is an interesting discussion around the degradation of the lipid nanoparticle and how this could lead to toxicity by releasing the cargo into the tissues. It also discusses long chain polymers, which can include polyethylene glycol or polyvinyl alcohol, which do not degrade and hence stay in the body. The whole discussion is rather vague.

How Are Lipid Nanoparticles Metabolized?

Lipid nanoparticles have gained popularity in drug development research due to their suitability as nanocarriers for drugs with poor availability in the body. Additionally, their remarkable physicochemical characteristics demonstrate the potential of lipid nanoparticles in improving the stability, solubility and permeability of carried drugs to ensure their release and metabolization at the target site effectively.[1]

Introduction to Lipid Nanoparticles

Lipid nanoparticles consist of spherical vesicles made of ionizable lipids with a positive charge at a low pH level, while being neutral at a physiological pH. Such a characteristic enables RNA complexation and decreases potential toxicity.[2] Additionally, their small size, between 10 and 1000 nm and other attributes, enable cell lipid nanoparticle uptake through endocytosis.[2,3] It is theorized that the ionizability of the lipids at a low pH allows for endosomal escape, which permits the cargo to be released into the cytoplasm.[2]

Metabolism of Lipid Nanoparticles in Biological Systems

Nanocarrier metabolism comprises any process that results in the loss of the lipid nanoparticle’s original form, which includes the degradation of its components and drug release.[4] Lipid nanoparticles can be biodegraded into hydrophilic small molecules for the process of excretion to occur, with their exogenous metabolites then being excreted through urine or bile. However, with some metabolites having pharmacological or toxicological activity that affects the functionality of drug transporters and metabolic enzymes, this can lead to potential toxicity when the lipid nanoparticles are metabolized.[4] Biodegradable nanocarriers can have varied metabolism due to their chemical composition and physiochemical characteristics. Nanoparticles made of neural and hydrophilic materials can avoid macrophage uptake effectively and quickly degrade into metabolites. There are also some conventional long-chain polymers that do not degrade when in a biological environment and can stay in the body.[4]

Routes of Metabolism for Lipid Nanoparticles

Lipid nanoparticles have various metabolism routes, which can depend on the delivery method and target site. These routes include oral, intravenous, transdermal and intramuscular delivery systems and consist of many physical, chemical and biological barriers for the lipid nanoparticles to overcome before reaching the target site.[5] The oral route, which is most popular for drug administration, comprises physical barriers in the body, including the peristalsis, the mucus layer, and the gastrointestinal epithelium. The chemical barriers that can be a threat to lipid nanoparticles include pH changes and surfactants such as bile salts. In contrast, the biological barriers comprise the immune system itself, digestive enzymes, the effect of first-pass metabolism and the microbiota activity.[5] These barriers can metabolize lipid nanoparticles pre-emptively, resulting in the nanoparticles being in the body for a shorter period due to being metabolized quickly. However, an advantage of the oral route of administration is that it can be self-administered by the patient, which can increase patient compliance, bypassing first-pass hepatic effects and providing a good surface for absorption.[5]

In the following segment it discusses the mononuclear phagocyte system to be able to clear Polyethylene Glycol from the blood. It does not mention other polymers like the stealth nanoparticles in the Moderna patent like polyamides ( silk, including spider silk, nylon), polyvinyl alcohol ( plastic) and others. I and other live blood researchers have seen white blood cells aggregate and die when they work to digest the filaments in the blood.

Image: C19 uninjected blood: purple arrow points to neutrophils, a subset of white blood cells, green arrow to lymphocyte, blue arrow dying neutrophils - are all immune system cells.

They mention if they modify PEG it can decrease their metabolism ( or degradation).

Factors Affecting Lipid Nanoparticle Metabolism

There are many factors that can impact lipid nanoparticle metabolism, including the use of PEG-lipids, which can have several effects on the properties of lipid nanoparticles. PEG-lipids can affect particle size, while also increasing particle stability by decreasing particle aggregation.[5] Additionally, PEG modifications can increase the amount of time nanoparticles circulate in the blood by decreasing blood clearance, which is mediated by the kidneys and the mononuclear phagocyte system.[5]

Targeting ligands on the surface of lipid nanoparticles can also increase the uptake of the particles into specific cells, affecting distribution and metabolism in vivo.[5]

The article quotes this review:

Absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion of nanocarriers in vivo and their influences

It appears that there are many unanswered questions regarding the degradation of lipid nanoparticles because the scientists know these have UNCLEAR BEHAVIOR IN VIVO meaning in the human body and the studies done so far LACK SYSTEMATIZATION AND INTEGRITY. So in other words, they don’t know.

There is a vast amount of nanoparticles that are being used in humans:

At present, research and development of nanoparticle-drug delivery systems are increasingly relevant, and research of NCs, including organic nanoparticles (e.g., polymer nanoparticles, dendrimer nanoparticles, liposomes, micelles, solid lipid nanoparticles, and nanohydrogels), inorganic nanoparticles (metallic, magnetic, and semiconductor nanoparticles, as well as carbon nanotubes [CNTs]), and some nanocrystal preparations designed for the improvement of dissolution and absorption rates, is under constant innovation.

The following paragraph sounds like “its safe and effective, trust the scientists” - but they have not really investigated it:

And from a regulatory perspective, the small and medium-sized endogenous or exogenous degradation products/metabolites produced by soluble NCs in vivo may be harmless, but external components that have not been formally documented in terms of safety will constitute a major regulatory development obstacle.

Please note that the degradation product of polymers are phthalens, which are toxic endocrine disruptors in humans.

Here is the BOMBSHELL - they don’t know how they are being disposed of in the body.

Additionally, there is too little and limited understanding of the disposal processes of NCs in vivo. Unclear release mechanisms, uncertain potential toxicities, and incomplete pharmacokinetic behaviour will lead to the failure of nanocarrier drug delivery systems in clinical applications

Summary:

There is a handful of scientists and doctors in the world who not only endeavor to alert humanity to the fact that self assembly nanotechnology is in everyone’s blood but also work to find out detoxification methods to save the human species.

Did you know, that this multi billion dollar industry does not really know how lipid nanoparticles really react in the body and worse, they don’t really know how to get rid of them?

I look forward to the day that people wake up and understand what we are saying about the human blood and the gravity of the issue. People need to start standing up and DEMAND answers and appropriate research. You cannot find answers when you are completely ignoring the problem!

This is one Health Minister who is asked to provide answers regarding the C19 bioweapons.