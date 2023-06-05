Hydrogel and Graphene Oxide Used For Neuron Stimulation ( AKA Mind Control) Via Injection Or Inhalation
For some people, the idea of mind control through synthetic biology, nano technology and artificial intelligence is just a bit much to conceive. My reporting on this hydrogel found in the blood does not quite make sense to them, since it sounds too much like science fiction.
Information and knowledge empowers us. This is why I would like to discuss this…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.