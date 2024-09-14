I spoke with Emerald Robinson about the recent research findings on self assembly nanotechnology in the COVID19 vials and the treatment possibilities.
It is interesting to me that the question came up that people cannot fathom nanorobotics in the Covid vials. The lipid nanoparticles ARE the nanobots. It is a polymer encapsulation that carries a payload but can also be used as a biosensor.
It's not just the jabbed the unvaxxed have the aame toxins thanks to shedding, chemtrails and geoengineering spraying
The Cabal led big pharma has said that ALL injectables will have that crap put into it. Beware. This includes diabetic, dental and dermatological drugs. All kids and adult vaxxes. .