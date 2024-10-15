Today’s episode is likely going to blow your mind! Whether you are familiar with the complicated world of nanotechnology or not, Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea MD, PhD (pathology) is going to share her groundbreaking research on how nanotechnology is being combined with your own biology - without your consent or knowing. The potential ramifications from a merging such as this would be almost incomprehensible. You will want to watch this entire episode where Dr. Mihalcea breaks down all of her discoveries, what this can mean for humanity, and how we can begin the process of mitigating the damage.

Highlights:

· Discover what Nanotechnology is and how it is being combined with your biology!

· Gain insights into how the fusion of artificial intelligence and your biology is already happening.

· Discover what may be siphoning off up to 47% of your energy supply!

· See what is going on inside the blood of both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

• See video examples of nanotechnology in blood samples.

· Gain insight into how nanotech is able to use your body’s own energy supply to fuel the process of building polymer structures within your blood.

· Learn about important strategies to mitigate the damaging effects of nanotechnology linked with your biology.

