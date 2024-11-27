Interview on KRSE Podcast - Militarized Nanotechnology Warfare, The Soul and Free Will, Alien Agenda And The Future Of Humanity
In this fascinating interview I join Ramtha’s School of Enlightenment teachers Laura Mooney and Jaime Leal Anaya for an unchained deep dive into the militarized nanotechnology and Alien Agenda for which we have been prepared at the school for over 40 years. The prophecies given to us about these days we are living now, to prepare us for sovereignty, to never take government vaccines, to grow our own food and have our own water for those will be poisoned, to move out of the cities - we were told of these things in the 1980’s and 1990’s. We were taught to remote view, read other peoples minds so we could not be deceived. It all worked, and was invaluable training for these times.
I discuss my journey of using the disciplines of the mind to remote view and download answers and solutions. I explain how this training, demonized by so many in the world, was always the real antidote in this war and is the real battlefield of consciousness.
We discuss that there are much bigger players than the Reptilians and Grey’s involved in the human experiment. In my book Light Medicine - A New Paradigm - The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity, I share my meeting such beings in 2014. In Ramtha’s UFO book linked below you can understand more about the the Alien involvement in the current war on humanity and the earth. The battlefield is so much bigger than most humans have any concept of.
We speak about Ramtha’s prophesy, of when the mind control machines will be turned off and the new dawn of humanity begins. These are the days, prophesied in 1991 by Ramtha, that the surviving humans will live free of frequency mind control enslavement. You can find that video below.
We also speak about the spiritual blue realms and the Blu Room technology. This technology brings the healing atmosphere of absolute elsewhere to the earth plane. It is above their demonic reach in frequency. I never use red light. Even the military knows that thinking of the color blue heals people as the declassified Gateway CIA documents confirm:
Declassified CIA/US ARMY Intelligence Analysis -Assessment Of Gateway Process - The Potential Of Human Consciousness And Mandatory Training Of Intelligence Officers - Was This Knowledge Weaponized?
You don’t want to miss this enlightened conversation.
I used to be New Age. If you go farther back in history to the Book of Enoch banned from the Bible by the ancestors of the current bloodline elite, you will not only know why it was banned -- but who "Ramtha" and what " remote viewing" is.
A con within a con within a con. It's not just possible, it's likely because that is a modish operandi of the elite keeping them protected and humans ultimately destroyed.
Ramtha, like the spirit channeled by Alice Bailey, friend of Madam Blatavsky, is a spirit of a nephilim. A nephilim is the half human half fallen angel of Gen 6. (See Deuteronomy 2: 10+ on nephilim).
Continue to hold your nose. Just because this is strange and you in the morass of history never heard of it -- doesn't mean the elite doesn't use it against the human species. You believe it after all, right?
When the nephilim die their spirits roam the earth looking for humans to possess. That's Ramtha. Bailey et al founded the Lucis Trust, of the UN( mini world gov teaching tool), formerly Lucifer Publishing. Lucifer bringer of light? Really?
As for remote viewing, that's an occult practice by New Age "adepts", so called. Adept is a name used to flatter humans. Not to their benefit. It is consent to be possessed. Just as believing in "communications" from a spirit is constructive consent.
See the Sons of Sceva in the bible. (Just because the elite malign the Bible doesn't mean it's not true. In fact that opinion is some evidence it is).
Don't let an ancient act of censorship around 300 a.d.at the Council of Nicea banning Enoch, allow the global elite"s ancestors fool you.
But that's of course up to you.
Ref: Deliver Us From Evil. True story of NYPD Sgt and his encounters with possessed humans. (See 7 Sons of Sceva beaten by one possessed man.Spirits unlike humans have supernatural strength ime.fallen angels).
RH neg is "blue blood" or angel bloodlines, by the way. Empire "royals".
To the 'Christians' attacking this article:
PART ONE OF ONE
Neither Jesus nor any of his supposed disciples ever existed.
Read The Christ Conspiracy: The Greatest Story Ever Sold - Revised Edition Paperback – Illustrated, 27 Mar. 2020
by D.M. Murdock (Author), Robert M. Price.
When you read the evidence in that book, you will not be able to say otherwise.
Christianity is criminally insane and is a total psyop from start to finish and is purely intended from start to finish to totally destroy the sanity and natural kindness of any soul falling for it (of course while falsely assuring people that it is actually intended on precisely the opposite) to make them suitable only as fodder for the godless predatory parasitic entities.
Rabbi: Jews are Not of This World; We’re Sent to Conquer It
https://nationalvanguard.org/2018/11/rabbi-jews-are-not-of-this-world-were-sent-to-conquer-it/
This same lower dimensional invading soul group that Rabbi Laitman is part of are actually incarnate in many different religions, but manifest their leaders principally in the Jewish religion, though really, the Jews themselves represent just the tip of the iceberg of this heavily jealous and destructive soul group that is hell-bent on destroying the planet in an inconceivably spiritually degrading way.
There are no fake Jews, and it is the same soul group as the Jews that operates under false colours in human skin suits in various races, religions and national governments, this is whayt so many Christians, Hindus and Muslims who are really not Christians, Hindus or Muslims at all are so heavily in support of Israel and Judaism and the Jewish UN/WEF NWO Noahide Law agenda, when paradoxically, the Jewish Noahide Laws clearly state that all Chistians, Hindus and Muslims etc. throughout the entire world are to be totally exterminated, and the Zohar states that ALL Gentiles on the entire planet are to be totally enslaved, exterminated, and 'after the end of the world' sent to hell, and rabbis like Sephardic Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi quote the Torah to support the Noahide Laws on this.
What kind of sadistic mental case even conceives of the supposed necessity of burning all others alive unceasingly for all eternity in some hell? Oh, Jesus.
What dementedly sick nutcase says he has not come to bring peace but to divide with sword (of course while mind-control shills call him 'the Prince of Peace)? Oh, Jesus.
What is taught in the demonic Bible is 1984 proto-Bolshevik total destruction of the mental faculties, which is designed to completely remove all Gentile spiritual aspirants from the path of enlightenment and re-alignment with the infinite loving Godhead Supersoul who is actually the living substance of the infinite spiritual dimension Himself.
Every soul is eternal and therefore seen as an eternal source of life force energy for a spiritually forgetful and mindless parasitic predator soul group who think by capturing and harnessing a soul they can then milk it for energy forever without having to engage in any spiritual relationship with the actual God. They reason that they cannot capture and harness and subjugate and milk the Godhead Soul Himself, but that they can separate and capture and harness and milk individual souls, torturing them to forcibly express energy from them, even for adrenochrome and prana in this life.
King James Bible - Exodus 32:27
And he said unto them, Thus saith the LORD God of Israel, Put every man his sword by his side, and go in and out from gate to gate throughout the camp, and slay every man his brother, and every man his companion, and every man his neighbour.
Does the above verse sit right with you Christians? Many who outwardly claim they are Christians but are in fact members of the hostile invading soul group will no doubt defend the above Bible verse.