KRSE Interview

In this fascinating interview I join Ramtha’s School of Enlightenment teachers Laura Mooney and Jaime Leal Anaya for an unchained deep dive into the militarized nanotechnology and Alien Agenda for which we have been prepared at the school for over 40 years. The prophecies given to us about these days we are living now, to prepare us for sovereignty, to never take government vaccines, to grow our own food and have our own water for those will be poisoned, to move out of the cities - we were told of these things in the 1980’s and 1990’s. We were taught to remote view, read other peoples minds so we could not be deceived. It all worked, and was invaluable training for these times.

I discuss my journey of using the disciplines of the mind to remote view and download answers and solutions. I explain how this training, demonized by so many in the world, was always the real antidote in this war and is the real battlefield of consciousness.

We discuss that there are much bigger players than the Reptilians and Grey’s involved in the human experiment. In my book Light Medicine - A New Paradigm - The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity, I share my meeting such beings in 2014. In Ramtha’s UFO book linked below you can understand more about the the Alien involvement in the current war on humanity and the earth. The battlefield is so much bigger than most humans have any concept of.

We speak about Ramtha’s prophesy, of when the mind control machines will be turned off and the new dawn of humanity begins. These are the days, prophesied in 1991 by Ramtha, that the surviving humans will live free of frequency mind control enslavement. You can find that video below.

We also speak about the spiritual blue realms and the Blu Room technology. This technology brings the healing atmosphere of absolute elsewhere to the earth plane. It is above their demonic reach in frequency. I never use red light. Even the military knows that thinking of the color blue heals people as the declassified Gateway CIA documents confirm:

Declassified CIA/US ARMY Intelligence Analysis -Assessment Of Gateway Process - The Potential Of Human Consciousness And Mandatory Training Of Intelligence Officers - Was This Knowledge Weaponized?

You don’t want to miss this enlightened conversation.

