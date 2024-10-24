TransHuman

I was invited by Dr Joseph Sansone to speak about the TransHuman books. He wrote one of the forwards for Vol 2.

We discussed how important it is to give people evidence that they can digest for the self-assembly nanotechnology. Tomorrow on my show Dr. Hortencia Bremer will show the blood of babies who are just as contaminated as adults. The electron microscopy images are frightening.

Yet, despite peer reviewed publications, this topic is being censored and ignored. The vaccination passports, digital identity and digital money is moving forward and legal action is being dismissed in courts who protect those who dissiminate biological weapons of mass destruction under the guise of healthcare.

The awake health care practitioners I speak to around the world who have the courage and decency to investigate this threat, all say the same thing: the blood of humanity is getting worse. Silence is not the answer.

In my interview with Dane Wigington he said maybe we can move the hearts and minds of people within this military industrial pharma complex - maybe if they have not turned totally satanic they would consider the lives of their children and grandchildren.

TransHuman - The Real Covid 19 Agenda Vol 1 and TransHuman - Overcoming the Global Depopulation Agenda Vol 2 catalogues evidence of Crimes Against Humanity from the Covid 19 bioweapons, to childhood vaccines to poisoned food supply, to geoengineering. Anyone who would read this and comprehend the gravity of the situation for the human race and our biosphere - would maybe be moved to reconsider and take action.

I hope this book is shared far and wide. I am sending it to attorneys and politicians, if only they will look at the evidence. The books can be used as evidence for court cases in their entirety.

The one thing we cannot afford to do is nothing. The fight is not over, on the contrary. I now see unprescedented turbo cancers in the unvaccinated from shedding. I see severe illness and disease after getting dental anesthetics. There are mitigation strategies but if the body is overwhelmed with microplastics, carcinogens, toxic metals, energy harvesting nanobots - how accelerated is the aging process? I am an antiaging specialist and what I am seeing in the clinical setting is beyond concerning - and my colleagues who see patients around the world are confirming this.

I hope you share the evidence, give it to people who have their eyes closed, who ignore the problem for convenience. More people need to wake up, because many individuals are running out of time, out of life force. I have added links to the table of contents and wanted to share them here so you know the evidence that is in these books, fully documented with images.

TransHuman Vol1

TransHuman Vol2.

Please help share this information to open people’s eyes. Send the books to politicians, prosecutors, doctors, healthcare providers, dentists, scientists.

If they still have a soul, maybe they will pay attention.

I pray to God and for humanity that it is so.

Here is the interview with Dr. Sansone: