Link to X Died Suddenly

Karen Kingston and I were interviewed by the Died Suddenly producers Matthew Skow and Edward Szall. The interview is live streamed on X today with a live stream showing of Final Days documentary.

You can access the link above. Once the live stream is over, you can watch the interview from the beginning.

If you would like to support the Died Suddenly 2 documentary, of which my research will be a part of, please to to the above link at givesendgo.com/DS2.

You can watch the Died Suddenly 2 - Nanosapiens Trailer here:

Died Suddenly 2 Trailer