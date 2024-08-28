Interview On The Agenda With Died Suddenly Producers Matthew Skow and Edward Szall - Karen Kingston and Dr. Ana Mihalcea
Karen Kingston and I were interviewed by the Died Suddenly producers Matthew Skow and Edward Szall. The interview is live streamed on X today with a live stream showing of Final Days documentary.
You can access the link above. Once the live stream is over, you can watch the interview from the beginning.
If you would like to support the Died Suddenly 2 documentary, of which my research will be a part of, please to to the above link at givesendgo.com/DS2.
You can watch the Died Suddenly 2 - Nanosapiens Trailer here:
I Just Finished Writing A Book.
It’s Called:
“Vaccines For Dummies”
That’s As Far As I Got.
I Figured I ‘Nailed It With The Title.
My Publisher Agreed.
I Made So Much Money From It That I Am Going To Publish The Sequel For Free:
“Vaccines For Dead People”
Melanin is our body's way of detoxing metals via light. The Sun is the only vaccine we'll ever need:
https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/can-we-detox-nanotech-with-sunlight