The Morning Show Prince Carlton Rumble
Spotify The Morning Show Nanotechnology
I was invited back to the Morning Show. It was a great pleasure to speak with these two gentlemen again. Both of them have been following my substack, and are remarkably informed. They had great questions! This is a discussion worth sharing.
Ana, I am so grateful you are getting the attention this message is worthy to go "mainstream"!!!!
Continue to spread the word amongst all humanity, yes, this is so powerfu!.
Sincere people here, asking essential, practical questions: great interview! So encouraging your much needed research is now reaching many new audiences in this time of extreme urgency.