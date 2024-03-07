Unrestricted Warfare Ep. 51 | "Nano Weapons of Mass Destruction"

I was invited by James Grundvig to join WHO whistleblower Dr Astrid Stuckelberger and the Artist Thorbjorn Morstad to discuss nanotechnology in the C19 shots.

I urge people to be cautious regarding claims that 5 G cell phones have been de- weaponized and continue to take precautions.

___________________________________________________________________________

I wanted to let my subscribers know about a special round table that Todd Callender Esq is hosting tomorrow on his show Truth Be Told.

Please click on the image to watch the trailer:

The roundtable includes Tom Homan (Trumps Sec of DHS) with some extraordinarily candid, straight talk - from the individual that President Trump has “hired” to deport all the illegal aliens (in advance). It also includes Lt Col Pete Chambers and other dedicated experts. Please tune in tomorrow for this great conversation!