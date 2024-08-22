Warrior Podcast With Dr. Diane Kazer and Dr. Jack Kunkel

In this podcast, I am answering questions by these two doctors regarding the self assembly nanotechnology, how it works, what are the chemicals, what needs to be detoxified and how. I explain my perspective, which is based on my own research and collaboration with top world experts like Dr. Hildegarde Staninger, who has experience in the field of toxicology and advanced nanomaterials for 40 years. Aside from being a practicing clinician, researching this technology live as I have seen it in the blood and in medication, I have had the opportunity to work with the best in the field. I explain why what we see has nothing to do with parasites, I answer the zeolite questions and explain my reasoning for the recommendations that I have made.