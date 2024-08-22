Warrior Podcast With Dr. Diane Kazer and Dr. Jack Kunkel
In this podcast, I am answering questions by these two doctors regarding the self assembly nanotechnology, how it works, what are the chemicals, what needs to be detoxified and how. I explain my perspective, which is based on my own research and collaboration with top world experts like Dr. Hildegarde Staninger, who has experience in the field of toxicology and advanced nanomaterials for 40 years. Aside from being a practicing clinician, researching this technology live as I have seen it in the blood and in medication, I have had the opportunity to work with the best in the field. I explain why what we see has nothing to do with parasites, I answer the zeolite questions and explain my reasoning for the recommendations that I have made.
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Well said
hi folks check out and read carefully a petition at citizengo.org break free from un control reject the international health regulations...its a worldwide petition it can be signed and reshared widely worldwide on all platforms and alternative outlets yes including gestapo book that said the only way to bypass there censorship gestapo will be to share and tag it because once its been sent it cant be stopped it can be shared and tagged with up to a maximum of 100 people at a time