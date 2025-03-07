Interview with Dr Steven Hotze

I was honored to be interviewed by Dr Steven Hotze on his Wellness Revolution podcast. I am very happy that more integrative clinicians are becoming interested in the findings of self assembly nanotechnology - and it is wonderful to be sharing with colleagues the findings and having a discussion surrounding its implications and treatment modalities.

You can find more about Dr Hotze’s work here:

Steven F. Hotze, M.D., is the founder and CEO of the Hotze Health & Wellness Center, Hotze Vitamins and Physicians Preference Pharmacy International, LLC (formerly Hotze Pharmacy).

Dr. Hotze received his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical School at Houston. His goal is to change the way women and men are treated through the use of bioidentical hormone therapy. His 8-Point Treatment Regimen has helped thousands of individuals to get on a path of health and wellness and enjoy a better quality of life in an environment of extraordinary hospitality and guest service.

Dr. Hotze is the best-selling author of Hormones, Health, and Happiness, Hypothyroidism, Health & Happiness and Do A 180.

In Hormones, Health, and Happiness, he describes his journey from using pharmaceutical drugs to actively listening to his patients and treating the root cause of their symptoms through natural approaches. “For an acute illness, such as strep throat or a sinus infection, the drug approach may be appropriate. However, few patients with chronic ailments ever really get well by taking drugs. How can they? Chronic illness and disease are not caused by deficiencies of prescription drugs.”

In his book, Hypothyroidism, Health & Happiness, Dr. Hotze reveals how commonly hypothyroidism is overlooked, misdiagnosed, and mistreated in women and men, and gives you just the information you need to prepare yourself to obtain help.

In his book, Do A 180, Dr. Hotze reveals how you can take charge of your health. He discusses the importance of optimal hormone levels, healthy eating, vitamin and mineral supplementation, and exercise.