I am very honored to have been invited to speak with Emerald Robinson. Heroism is very rare in media and those who love truth so much they would risk everything, including their jobs and career opportunities, are great lights to humanity in these dark times. While sadly rare indeed, that makes Emerald even more precious and admirable.

I am posting below a bit about the story of this courageous warrior woman as a great inspiration to all.

Her statement: “In the face of it all I tell the absolute truth“ reverberates in my soul - and I can say - yes, me too.

Please follow her on substack too, link below.

The Absolute Truth With Emerald Robinson

"In the face of it all, I tell the absolute truth." - Emerald Robinson