Interview with Emerald Robinson On "The Absolute Truth" - Microrobots and Self Assembly Nanotechnology In Covid 19 Shots
I am very honored to have been invited to speak with Emerald Robinson. Heroism is very rare in media and those who love truth so much they would risk everything, including their jobs and career opportunities, are great lights to humanity in these dark times. While sadly rare indeed, that makes Emerald even more precious and admirable.
I am posting below a bit about the story of this courageous warrior woman as a great inspiration to all.
Her statement: “In the face of it all I tell the absolute truth“ reverberates in my soul - and I can say - yes, me too.
Please follow her on substack too, link below.
The Absolute Truth With Emerald Robinson
"In the face of it all, I tell the absolute truth." - Emerald Robinson
Emerald Robinson is an Independent Journalist swimming in a sea of mainstream media mouthpieces who are paid by #BigPharma and regurgitating #BigGovernment's talking points. Having worked as a political correspondent in Washington, DC where she covered the White House during two Presidential Administrations, Emerald has earned the reputation as a strong, fearless, tell it like it is journalist. During 2020 she broke numerous stories regarding Covid & election integrity while at NewsmaxTV. Daily Emerald and Jen Psaki did battle in the White House Briefing room until, as with most truth telling journalists, Emerald suffered the censorship and misinformation label.
Newsmax reporter permanently banned from Twitter for posting Covid misinformation | CNN Business
After being banned from Twitter and removed from NewmaxTV, Emerald followed up with some blockbuster headlines of her own:
Fox News & Newsmax Took Biden Money To Push Deadly COVID Vaccines To Its Viewers
Corporate news outlets did not disclose the money they took to push dangerous drugs to their conservative audience
The Four Times I Was Called A "Conspiracy Theorist" in 2020
How I garnered the highest compliment our fake news media can give you!
Did The U.S. Government Kick Me Off Twitter?
Why is Luciferase in Patent US10435695B2? And why is that patent owned by the Department of Homeland Security?
Emerald didn't stop. She partnered with Mike Lindell on Frank Speech and started her own TV Show "The Absolute Truth" which air daily on Frank Speech. Because of her bravery and investigative skills, Emerald also has the #1 Conservative Substack, titled The Right Way. And, even the Washington Post calls Emerald a Top 10 Influencer on Twitter
During her time as the Chief White House correspondent for One America News Network, Robinson interviewed President Donald Trump, Secretary Mike Pompeo, Secretary Ben Carson, and other officials in the Trump Administration. Her articles and essays on politics have been published widely and were praised by Rush Limbaugh, Sebastian Gorka, and Nigel Farage.
Previously, Robinson produced an international documentary series (in partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group) detailing global economic policy in countries such as Chile, Estonia, and Switzerland. The series, called Improbable Success, garnered more than six million viewers in its initial broadcast and has been shown to audiences worldwide.
Robinson began her career as a journalist as the host of the Daily Orbit, a syndicated science news show.
Anna,dont you feel vindicated now?
You should. Japan has confirmed something like nano tech was in the damn jabs...and I
Bet most people thought you were crazy!
WAY TO GO!