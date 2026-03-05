Interview With Polish Translation: Technocratic Transhumanism - The Threat To All Life
I recently was interviewed by a Polish Alternative Media group. The interview is translated in polish simultaneously. It is wonderful that international awareness regarding this transhumanist takeover is rising. You can watch the interview here
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Bless You Anna 😊!
The Polish folks just reminded me how important the work of Dr. Ana is, how it ripples around the world and affects so many lives. We never thank Dr. Ana enough, and never can.