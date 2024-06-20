On SGT report

N A N O T E R R O R : VAX, SMART DUST & DEPOP — DR. ANA MIHALCEA

On rumble

Dr. Ana Mihalcea returns to SGT Report with urgent information every American needs to hear. The nanotech is being put in everything and it’s now in everyone, both vaxxed and unvaxxed.

Please note I do not endorse the recommendations of the show host regarding treatments. My treatment recommendations include EDTA, Vitamin C, Humic and Fulvic Acid, Methylene Blue and others.