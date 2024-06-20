On SGT report
N A N O T E R R O R : VAX, SMART DUST & DEPOP — DR. ANA MIHALCEA
On rumble
Dr. Ana Mihalcea returns to SGT Report with urgent information every American needs to hear. The nanotech is being put in everything and it’s now in everyone, both vaxxed and unvaxxed.
Please note I do not endorse the recommendations of the show host regarding treatments. My treatment recommendations include EDTA, Vitamin C, Humic and Fulvic Acid, Methylene Blue and others.
Chalk Tablets and Snake Oil can't cure this: When you say: 50 billion viral vectors for AstraZeneca 40 billion LNPs for Moderna and likely 10 to 12 billion for Pfizer I think there is a mistake by a factor of 1,000. The Moderna contains 40*10^12 LNPs, to the best of my knowledge (Pfizer 12*10^12). This equates to 40/12 trillion in short scale. At first I thought you were using long scale (10^12=1 billion); however, that would not fit with the AZ numbers. AZ has 50*10^9, which would be 1 milliard in long scale. I believe these numbers to be correct (https://evolutionaryhealthplan.info/#_Ref83404023 )