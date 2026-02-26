Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
Feb 26

Also known as 5th Generation Warfare, Cognitive Warfare is manipulation of how people think, feel, and act.

The battlefield of space will target our brainspace, as openly discussed by James Giordano, Chief of the Neuroethics Studies Program at Georgetown in his presentation to West Point military academy in 2018. https://romanshapoval.substack.com/i/151822891/the-iobt-empire-strikes-back

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Gringo
Feb 27

The covid injections induce nanoparticles throughout the human body which are toxic!

https://cen.acs.org/pharmaceuticals/vaccines/mRNA-vaccine-builds-viruslike-nanoparticles/103/web/2025/10

Have no fear?

https://ashesonair.org/2025/05/03/darpas-injectable-nanoparticles-mind-controlled-drones-or-risky-experiment/

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