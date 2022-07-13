Jaw Dropping Presentation on VAERS Fraud at our recent Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics meeting by Albert Benavides
This is our recent meeting Medical Doctors for COVID Ethics that was made public.
This is an absolutely jaw dropping presentation by Albert Benavides -We the Eagle about the amount VAERS fraud he uncovered. It is much worse than anyone even suspects. Possibly 1 Million dead. I could not believe what I saw, the level of fraud when he spoke to us, and how…
