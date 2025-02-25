Sign up at pickax.com.

Humanity is at a crossroads. With the rise of Artificial Intelligence and the relentless push toward transhumanism, we are being asked—no, pressured—to trade in our God-given humanity for a so-called "enhanced" existence where biology and technology merge into one. But at what cost? Neuralink promises a future where your thoughts can be uploaded, erased, or rewritten. Stargate is now integrating AI with mRNA technology to "combat cancer,” but who controls the programming? Who decides what is rewritten? What happens to free will, to human biology, to the very soul of our nation? These aren't sci-fi hypotheticals—they are happening now. And for those of us who refuse to merge with the machine, what future awaits? Will we still have a place in society? These are the urgent questions we must answer before it's too late.

On March 1st, Pickax is bringing together some of the sharpest minds and boldest voices for a one-day virtual summit: Humanity First:

Defending the Soul of America Against the Rise of AI and Transhumanism.

This series of panels will break down the AI-driven agenda from all angles—technological, medical, governmental, and spiritual—so that you can understand what’s coming and how to fight back.

Join Senator Ron Johnson, former VP candidate Nicole Shanahan, investigative journalist Maria Zeee, biotech analyst Karen Kingston, cybersecurity expert Nate Cain, Pickax CEO Jeff Dornik and many more as we expose the dangers of AI-driven transhumanism, consider what the role of Artificial Intelligence should be and chart a course to defend what makes us human. The battle for the soul of America is here.

Full Lineup*:

Jeff Dornik (emcee)

Senator Ron Johnson

Nicole Shanahan

Ann Vandersteel

Maria Zeee

Jason Nelson

Dr Ben Tapper

Nate Cain

Karen Kingston

Patrick Wood

Lloyd Chapman

JD Hall

Dr Ana Mihalcea

Pastor Sam Jones

Dr Mike Spaulding

*Lineup will be adjusted as we receive more confirmations throughout the week of panelists