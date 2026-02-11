Almost half of adults and half of US children got their flu shot this year.

As of January 31, 2026, approximately 46.0% of adults and 46.4% of children aged 6 months to 17 years reported having received a flu vaccination during the 2025-2026 season, showing a slight increase compared to the previous season.

A large Cleveland Clinic Study the year prior showed that the Flu Shot INCREASED THE RISK OF GETTING THE FLU BY 27%.

ABSTRACT

Background The purpose of this study was to evaluate the effectiveness of the influenza vaccine during the 2024-2025 respiratory viral season. Methods Employees of Cleveland Clinic in employment in Ohio on October 1, 2024, were included. The cumulative incidence of influenza among those in the vaccinated and unvaccinated states was compared over the following 25 weeks. Protection provided by vaccination (analyzed as a time-dependent covariate) was evaluated using Cox proportional hazards regression. Results Among 53402 employees, 43857 (82.1%) had received the influenza vaccine by the end of the study. Influenza occurred in 1079 (2.02%) during the study. The cumulative incidence of influenza was similar for the vaccinated and unvaccinated states early, but over the course of the study the cumulative incidence of influenza increased more rapidly among the vaccinated than the unvaccinated. In an analysis adjusted for age, sex, clinical nursing job, and employment location, the risk of influenza was significantly higher for the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated state (HR, 1.27; 95% C.I., 1.07 – 1.51; P = 0.007), yielding a calculated vaccine effectiveness of −26.9% (95% C.I., −55.0 to −6.6%). Conclusions This study found that influenza vaccination of working-aged adults was associated with a higher risk of influenza during the 2024-2025 respiratory viral season, suggesting that the vaccine has not been effective in preventing influenza this season. Summary Among 53402 working-aged Cleveland Clinic employees, we were unable to find that the influenza vaccine has been effective in preventing infection during the 2024-2025 respiratory viral season.

Why on Earth would anybody inject a toxic substance into themselves that has not prevented the flu in years and has been proven to increase its incidence?

How exactly to we define common sense, and do people still have it? I looked at the 2024 Influenza vaccine and it is loaded with microelectronics.