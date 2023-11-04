Lessons In Cybersecurity And Electromagnetic Radiation Mitigation - Or How We Are Surrounded By Weapons Systems
In my medical practice, I see a lot of targeted Individuals. We are jointly researching how exactly the attacks happen, what makes them worse and what can help to alleviate the problem. Every individual is unique and they have different coping strategies and I provide supportive and regenerative therapies where I can, given the extremely complex circums…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.