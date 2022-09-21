Light Medicine, Long Covid Reversal, Biological, Nanotechnological and Spiritual Warfare
My Presentation to Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International
On Sunday, September 18th, 2022 I had the honor to present to my colleagues at Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International.
Here is the video link:
Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD, Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International
I discussed my journey in developing Light Medicine, a new model for medical science. I discussed the application of novel technol…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.