FESIG - Light Medicine Announcement

I will be speaking at the Free Energy Platform FESIG this Wednesday. This is a live event open to the public. If you are interested in future technology, consciousness, the future of humanity and spiritual evolution, you are invited.

You are invited to attend the 134th FESIG Meeting

5th Mar 2025, 6.30pm GMT, 7.30pm CET or 1.30pm EST, or 10.30am PST



Zoom Meeting Link

Meeting ID: 514 366 9938

Passcode: ZeroPoint1

1st Session Speaker:

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD PhD., is the Winner of the 2022 Independent Press award and 2021 NYC Big Book Award for Alternative Medicine. She will talk about how our cells can use electricity, Light & sound as energy sources. By working with molecules that gives out electricity to the body, using Light, and sounds of healing frequencies, we can enhance the energy in the cells needed for repair and restoration. She is an expert in self-assembly nanotechnology and brain computer interface, she studied antigravity propulsion systems, torsion physics etc. Knowing about exotic physics, she will also talk about the Nanotech and how that interfaces with Light Medicine and the future of humanity.



Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea,MD PhD. award winning author of “Light Medicine - A New Paradigm -The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity” & “TransHuman – The Real COVID 19 Agenda Vol 1” and “TransHuman – Overcoming the Depopulation Agenda Vol 2”, is an Advisory Board Member for Targeted Justice, Founder, Tru Blu Medical. Light Therapy Wellness Wraps, President and Medical Director, AM Medical LLC, Internal Medicine and Integrative Health Services.

About Light Medicine:

Light Medicine is the science of connecting light and spirit with health and longevity in the human body. This evolutionary model connects the creative force of the divine spiritual being ─ incarnated in a physical body ─ to the Observer in quantum physics and explains how our thoughts affect physical reality. Through extensive research, Dr. Mihalcea ties together, in a unique way, multiple scientific disciplines — biophysics, genetics, torsion and quantum physics, biochemistry, and neurology — with the power of the mind. How we think manifests a state of health or disease. This tapestry of context provides a fundamental basis for how modern miracles of healing can happen and are intentionally created. This fantastic exploration of human possibilities leaves the reader inspired to dream a novel vision of health and longevity by reaching for new frontiers of science and mind.

Based upon teachings by Ramtha the Enlightened One, Dr. Mihalcea presents a new way of assessing molecules of healing according to their light value.

From this out-of-the-box, scientific perspective, Dr. Mihalcea explores and explains natural and futuristic solutions for the reversal of all diseases of aging. Blu Room® technology is also introduced as an advanced Light Medicine adjunct toward medical treatment. Documented journeys of individuals, who have reversed chronic ailments and achieved a state of wellness through Light Medicine combination therapies, offer hope to all. This fantastic exploration of human possibilities leaves the reader inspired to dream a novel vision of health and longevity by reaching for new frontiers of science and mind.

Her Substack Newsletter is well known, discussing topics like realities of C19 injectables, vax injury reversal, self-assembly nanotechnology, detoxification, etc. She also serves as an Advisory Board Member for the National American Renaissance Movement.

