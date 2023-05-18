LIVE Uncensored: WARNING! Human Extinction Level Event! Synthetic Biology Exposed!!! My Interview with Maria Zeee and Dr. David Nixon discusses Nanotech in Dental Anesthetics
LIVE Uncensored: WARNING! Human Extinction Level Event! Synthetic Biology Exposed!!!
Dr. Ana Mihalcea joins us to discuss her latest findings in hydrogel's role in synthetic biology, warning of a human extinction level event unfolding before our very eyes.
Dr. David Nixon also joins on today's show to discuss his findings in detail regarding nanotechnolog…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.