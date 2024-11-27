In 2006 the military had sensors that could interrogate the battlefield the size of a maple tree seed. These and smaller sensors can also be inhaled. Once again, 18 years later, what is the state of battlefield interrogation? DARPA was involved then and is a major contributor over the past decades in developing the smart sensors.

The important part of this article is how versatile the information collection was even in 2006 - telemetry, communication, navigation, imaging sensors all were available then.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) awarded Lockheed Martin a $1.7-million, 10-month contract to design a revolutionary remote-controlled nano air vehicle (NAV) that will collect military intelligence indoors and outdoors on the urban battlefield. Lockheed Martin Advanced Technology Laboratories (ATL) leads a team that will design a remote-controlled NAV, similar in size and shape to a maple tree seed. A chemical rocket enclosed in its one-bladed wing will power a sensor payload module more than 1,100 yards. Delivered from a hover and weighing up to 0.07 ounces, the module will be interchangeable based on mission requirements. Besides controlling lift and pitch, the wing will also house telemetry, communications, navigation, imaging sensors, and battery power. The NAV will be about 1.5 inches long and have a maximum takeoff weight of about 0.35 ounces. In typical operation, a warfighter will launch the NAV and fly it toward the target by viewing its flight path through a camera embedded in the wing. Like a maple tree seed, the one-bladed device will rotate in flight, but its camera will provide a stable forward view and transmit images back to a small, hand-held display. As the system matures, a simple autopilot aboard the NAV will provide limited autonomous operations. Once the NAV delivers its payload, it will return to the warfighter for collection and refurbishment. According to James Marsh, ATL director, designing and building such a small device will require revolutionary manufacturing technologies to integrate near-microscopic components into the airframe. But even the airframe will require a challenging combination of new and emerging technologies. "The challenges are both exciting and daunting, because some of the technologies vital to our success have yet to be discovered," Marsh said. "We know going in that we need some of the best minds in manufacturing technology and in the development and integration of highly sophisticated, software- driven control technologies and mission systems." The contract will fund conceptual design and risk reduction using prototypes of the engine, airframe, flight control system, and communications system as well as computer models of the guidance system and sensors. Following a successful preliminary design review planned for summer 2007 and a sequence of go/no-go tests, DARPA may fund an additional 18-month period during which Lockheed Martin will design and test a flying prototype. Lockheed Martin ATL leads a team that includes Lockheed Martin Advanced Development Programs (Skunk Works), Lockheed Martin Advanced Technology Center, the Lockheed Martin-managed Sandia National Laboratories, AeroCraft, ATK Thiokol and the University of Pennsylvania. Lockheed Martin's NAV program is part of a DARPA effort from its Defense Sciences Office to improve the quality, quantity, and reliability of information gathered and transmitted by unattended ground sensors. The effectiveness of these sensors may be dependent on their precise location. Achieving optimal monitoring and communication often requires precise deployment of sensors. Headquartered in Bethesda, Md., Lockheed Martin employs about 135,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Below you can see how many nanosensor application there are. Tracking the soldiers vital signs is common as are nanosensors for medical and chemical diagnostics on a nano scale.

Electronic sensors are essential for various military surveillance, intelligence, ordinance, and combat technologies. Sensors used in military applications need to be reliable, dependability, durable, and efficient. They must not only be reliable but be able to withstand the harsh conditions that come with extreme environmental conditions and warfare. This requires the sensors to have quality electrical connectors that are resilient and can produce powerful signals. Without sensors, much of the defense technology used by the military would not be possible. This includes the innovations in communication, surveillance, and transportation used today.

Here's a comprehensive guide of different types of military sensors and how they are used. The first one are micro electro mechanical systems. These are complex sensory microchips, actuators for biological telemetry.

Sensors Used in Military Applications

Types of sensors for military use include:

Micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)

Active sensors

Wearable sensors

Smart sensors

Nanosensors

Camera sensors

Infrared sensors

Sensors used in military applications have highly specific requirements that must be met. In addition to durability and resilience, they must meet high signal and power requirements, so they can function in a wide range of harsh conditions.

These sensors have to be effective even when exposed to dirt, mud, water, and other types of debris that would cause them damage, not to mention, shock and vibrations. To avoid these environmental damages, military sensors may have quality sealing and quick-cleaning features, as well as stabilizations—or strong connectors—in place.

MEMS Sensors

MEMS sensors are popular for a variety of uses in the military because of their:

Compact size

Cost-effectiveness

Reliable performance

They can work as pressure sensors inside aircraft, water-in-fuel sensors, and friend-or-foe identification. They are also used in remote satellites to accumulate data, direct rockets, and improve security. They are also adapted to a wide range of uses, such as in automotive, and medical applications.

Active Sensors

Active sensors use an external power source to send out a signal or wavelength of light, so they can detect changes in the environment.

These sensors are essential for military devices that are used to detect objects in an area, such as radars and sonar. Such devices are used in:

Air defense

Surveillance

Navigation

Search and rescue

Weapon fire control

Weapons-locating systems

Military active sensors use their own sources of radiation to illuminate objects. The energy is reflected back to the sensors and measured to reveal the object's distance and movement.

Wearable and Smart Sensors

Military wearables can collect data and transmit signals for training and in-field purposes. They can be comfortably worn on the body, providing increased portability.

Wearables provide improved ways to:

Track a soldier's location and vitals

Provide new ways to communicate mission-critical information

Train soldiers using augmented and virtual reality devices

Wearable sensors must function adequately in areas with low bandwidth. They must also have measures in place to decrease the risk of crosstalk and protect against interference.

For this reason, many wearables—like smart vests—also function as smart sensors.

Smart sensors are user-friendly, multifunctional, self-diagnosing, and much more. They are reliable, provide better connectivity, and allow for more efficient data communication.

Nanosensors

Nanosensors are mechanical or chemical sensors that often have one of their dimensions smaller than 100 nm. They are able to collect data about particles on the nanoscale level.

Nanosensors are useful for:

Medical diagnostics

Chemical detection

Determining the quality of food and water

These sensors can also be used to improve clothing materials and make them stronger, lighter, and more adaptive. This improves their protective capabilities and helps increase mobility.

Camera & Surveillance Systems

Sensors are essential for various security systems, such as intrusion detection systems. They are also used for environmental monitoring and surveillance:

On land

Underwater

On aerial platforms

In satellites

Camera sensors are essential for a variety of surveillance systems.

These sensors are useful for face, motion, and scene detection and are effective at tracking targets based on their IR light emission.

They improve a surveillance system's ability to detect the speed and direction of caught movement. Camera sensors can also help reduce blurring and improve the feed's visibility.