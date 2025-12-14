In July 2025 Mexico signed into law the Digital ID and by February of 2026 ALL Citizens must have this Digital ID. This is the last step in absolute human control and many countries are moving towards this final step in human enslavement, including the United States with its Biden Executive order on Digital ID, that while not significantly pushed by the Trump administration, is still progressing.

Digital IDs take root in US as states and federal agencies chart uncertain paths

The discussion of AI dominance and extreme push for its development imperative here. AI will control all of the data collection for the technocratic transhumanist enslavement Agenda. That AI indeed is interfacing with demonic entities has now gone mainstream. For example, Tucker Carlson has addressed this subject, as have many other prominent podcasters.

AI chatbot claims it’s possessed by fallen angel Nephilim demons

The Quote from Elon Musk “AI is summoning the Demon” - is now seen as a historic warning. Yet - the power hungry technocrats race towards who shall summon that demon first for world domination.

All AI Can Turn Evil With One Code Word; Emad Mostaque Cofounder of Stability AI - Artificial General Intelligence Could Be Achieved By 2026; AI Will Replace All Jobs - Elon Musk

Recently President Trump’s executive order is prohibiting US States to regulate AI development, despite the greatest AI experts warning of AI’s likelihood to exterminate all humanity:

ENSURING A NATIONAL POLICY FRAMEWORK FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Here you can read what ChatGPT says about the stages of enslavement to extermination of humans:

A Conversation With Chat GPT About Transhumanist AI Agenda and Timeline to Total Enslavement/Extermination. There is ONLY one Solution, Humanity Must Awaken.

Could this event explain the prediction of the Satanic Priestess Marina Abramovich, that Trump will be the Magician leading to “waking us up” meaning leading to the Satanic Enlightenment which is coming through AI world dominance?

You can see here historic warnings of this event and how it relates to the findings in the blood and why the COVID19 bioweapon was the synthetic biological platform for the AI control system:

Our Mexican neighbors have a great choice to make - become a slave to the technocratic transhuman Control Matrix and loose your soul, or become an outlaw and potentially loose your life. This is not an easy choice, for the Mexican citizens will no longer be able to have a phone or any privacy if they do not get this Digital ID. That means if you do not have it, you will not be able to communicate with anybody, cannot have any business operations, cannot identify yourself for banking transaction, hence cannot have money. So will people choose to starve to death?

I know that I would rather die then take the Digital ID, and this is where I will make my last stand. I will give up everything that I have to give up, including my medical practice, being online in any form.

__________________________________________________________________________

SATAN WILL NEVER HAVE CONTROL OVER MY SOUL AND IF IT COSTS ME THE LIFE OF THIS BODY, THEN SO BE IT.

__________________________________________________________________________

If you are watching your countries move towards this Digital ID, you better be out of the smart cities, have access to food, water because you will not be able to sustain if you are not prepared. This is the extent of the dependency on Digital ID. Every aspect of survival will be controlled by the Digital ID.

193 countries including the United States agreed to implement the totalitarian Digital Identity in the United Nations Pact for the future.

UN member states agreed to Digital ID with ‘Pact for the Future’ adoption

Some countries are rapidly advancing digital ID while others may be slow-walking towards DPI, just waiting for a regime change, perceived crisis, or policy update to bring it all online: perspective With the adoption of the “Pact for the Future” at the UN Summit of the Future in September 2024, 193 member states committed, in a non-binding way, to rolling out digital ID schemes as part of a wider plan for Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

This is the long prophesied ONE WORLD ORDER under the rule of Satanic AI - the God of the Technocrats.

Here you can read what will be implemented within the next 3 months in Mexico.

Mexican Allies Raise Alarms About New Mass Surveillance Laws, Call for International Support

The laws create a new interconnected intelligence system dubbed the Central Intelligence Platform, under which intelligence and security agencies at all levels of government—federal, state and municipal—have the power to access, from any entity public or private, personal information for “intelligence purposes,” including license plate numbers, biometric information, telephone details that allow the identification of individuals, financial, banking, and health records, public and private property records, tax data, and more n a concept note made public recently, RD3 breaks down exactly how bad the bills are. The General Population Act forces every person in Mexico to enroll in a mandatory biometric ID system with fingerprints and a photo. Under the law, public and private entities are required to ask for the ID for any transaction or access to services, such as banking, healthcare, education, and access to social programs. All data generated through the ID mandate will feed into a new Unique Identity Platform under the Disappeared Persons Act. The use of biometric IDs creates a system for tracking activities of the population—also accessible through the Central Intelligence Platform. The Telecommunications Act requires telecom companies to create a registry that connects people’s phone numbers with their biometric ID held by the government and cut services off to customers who won’t go along with the practice. It gets worse. The Intelligence Act explicitly guarantees the armed forces, through the National Guard, legal access to the Central Intelligence Platform, which enables real-time consultation of interconnected databases across sectors. Companies, both domestic and international, must either interconnect their databases or hand over information on request. Mexican authorities can share that information even with foreign governments. It also exempts judicial authorization requirements for certain types of surveillance and classifies the entire system as confidential, with criminal penalties for disclosure. All of this is allowed without any suspicion of a crime or prior judicial approval.

What should those who believe in God do?

While you still can, get out of the cities that are equipped via the 5G towers and Laser Directed Energy weapons to create a complete digital prison around you. Do what you can do oppose this final step of enslavement. Devote yourself to your spiritual practice, for in God we find the strength to face this evil. The final battle for humanity is on our doorstep. Stop attacking each other, for all humans will be in the same boat, no matter your religion, gender, skin color. Colonies of surviving nonchipped natural humans around the world will have to support each other to survive. We are all brothers and sisters in this war, and it is time to stop the attacks on your fellow human beings. There are causes that all humans should unite for: FREEDOM, THE SANCTITY OF THE HUMAN SOUL AND SPIRIT, AND PRESERVATION OF FREE WILL. That is what unites us all. Very simple.

___________________________________________________________________________

The biometrics collected from the microrobots and microchips in human bodies as well as the heavy metals will make it easy for GPS tracking and targeting with directed energy weapons. The cleaner your body, the better you are off.

Mark Steele has been reporting on this warfare and has been explaining how this has being systematically deployed in the UK - if you have not listened to him, please do:

To all humans who desire to protect their soul around the world - GODSPEED.