Maria Zeee Uncensored: Dr. Ana Mihalcea - WORLD FIRST! Spectrometry of Nano Structures in the Blood
Here is the link:
World first, Spectroscopy of Nano Structures in the blood
In this interview with Maria Zeee, I explain the latest findings of experiments done on the blood that I have recently reported on.
This is a humble beginning to answer some big scientific questions. Hopefully the discussion will inspire other scientists to look at the blood in …
