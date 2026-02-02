Massive X Class Flares Puts Cardiac Patients At Risk - Be Aware and Proactive
We have had massive solar flares over the last 24 hours. There is significant cardiac risk for increases in heart rhythm abnormalities, high blood pressure, heart attacks, strokes and behavior issues. Cognitive function can be reduced, and risk for pregnancies increased. Some people may experience unexplained dizziness, extreme fatigue. We are electromagnetic beings and this can effect us. X8 flare and 23 M flares in 24 hours is massive.
I know a lot of people are opposed to pharmaceutical drugs but sometimes you need them. I have seen patients have very labile blood pressures and significant heart rhythm abnormalities causing emergencies in the elderly.
Taking blood pressure medications to bring down extreme numbers or Beta blockers to help the heart palpitations can help keep people out of the hospitals. Contact your health care provider and understand this is going on. If these solar flares can cause radio blackouts over large parts of our earth, what do you think it can do to our physiology?
Your doctors may not know about the solar activity and tell you they don’t know why your blood pressure is going through the roof and your heart rhythm crazy. Does not matter if they know or not, just let them treat you to prevent further harm.
If you feel unusually stressed, take it easy, rest more and be kind to yourself.
GIANT SUNSPOT ALERT: A few days ago, sunspot 4366 didn’t exist. Now it is a behemoth almost half the size of the great Carrington sunspot. Rapid growth is making the sunspot unstable. Indeed, it has already unleashed dozens of solar flares in the past 24 hours, including a powerful X8-class flare described below. More explosions are almost certain on Feb. 2nd.
X8-CLASS SOLAR FLARE AND CME (UPDATED): Giant sunspot 4366 is a solar flare factory. In the past 24 hours, it has produced 23 M-class solar flares and 4 X-class flares. The most intense so far was yesterday’s X8-class flare, shown here in a movie from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory:
Extreme ultraviolet radiation from the flare ionized the top of Earth's atmosphere. This, in turn, caused a shortwave radio blackout across the South Pacific Ocean: blackout map. Ham radio operators in Australia and New Zealand may have experienced loss of signal below 30 MHz for hours after the flare's peak.
I think it would be folly to take pharmaceuticals when you don't know what you're getting in them that could make the condition worse. How about keeping cayenne pepper on hand as that is reputed to instantly ward off a heart attack and I think even a stroke and it does no collateral harm.
The root of the word "influenza" is the "influence" of the stars aka the electromagnetic energy that affects and causes outbreaks of disease. When sun spots are at a maximum, we can experience higher outbreaks of flu...e.g. 5G is another EMF we absorb.
I go into flu outbreaks in depth here:
https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/is-influenza-an-electrical-illness