We have had massive solar flares over the last 24 hours. There is significant cardiac risk for increases in heart rhythm abnormalities, high blood pressure, heart attacks, strokes and behavior issues. Cognitive function can be reduced, and risk for pregnancies increased. Some people may experience unexplained dizziness, extreme fatigue. We are electromagnetic beings and this can effect us. X8 flare and 23 M flares in 24 hours is massive.

I know a lot of people are opposed to pharmaceutical drugs but sometimes you need them. I have seen patients have very labile blood pressures and significant heart rhythm abnormalities causing emergencies in the elderly.

Taking blood pressure medications to bring down extreme numbers or Beta blockers to help the heart palpitations can help keep people out of the hospitals. Contact your health care provider and understand this is going on. If these solar flares can cause radio blackouts over large parts of our earth, what do you think it can do to our physiology?

Your doctors may not know about the solar activity and tell you they don’t know why your blood pressure is going through the roof and your heart rhythm crazy. Does not matter if they know or not, just let them treat you to prevent further harm.

If you feel unusually stressed, take it easy, rest more and be kind to yourself.