Merry Christmas To All
Dear all,
I wish you and Merry Christmas and a most magnificent New Year. First, I am grateful, for despite all of the attempts to kill and depopulate humanity, we are still alive. What a gift and proof of our resilience to have seen another day in a world where biological weapon vaccines, weather warfare, ELF HAARP mind control frequencies are bombarding our brains around the clock; our air, food and water is poisoned. And despite ALL OF THAT … WE ARE STILL HERE.
If that is not a sign that we are loved by God, held together by the platform of all life against all odds - to me it is miraculous and I marvel that we have made it to the end of 2025. I am overflowing with gratitude for the mercy and grace of divine intervention that has allowed us to come this far, and beckons us to go even farther!
These are trying times, for certain. But the adversity of these times also is a great opportunity for evolution. It is a great humbling, recognizing how destructive the intellectual arrogance of mankind can be, reaching from bioweapons to AI machines that may exterminate people, to ubiquitous biosensors and nanotechnology that can create so much harm if used nefariously.
One of the greatest texts that gives me hope and I refer to often, are the books by Baird T Spalding - “Life and Teaching of the Masters of the Far East”.
During the expedition in to the Far East in 1894 a group of scientists lived with the great Masters in the Himalayas and recorded their life with them. This great White Brotherhood has loved humanity for eons and beckoned the Great Awakening. They encountered Jesus, Buddha and other ascended Masters who provided many enlightening teachings and spoke of the tribulation of our future world. They spoke of us now, I have no doubt - when they mention our great America.
In the book it describes, as one day the camp was under attack by bandits who would for sure have killed and plundered the group and village. However, Jesus intervened and the following excerpt recalls his words and teachings.
I often remember this incident and teaching now that we have seen that there will not be justice for the COVID19 genocide, that our skies are more poisoned by geoengineering warfare then ever with our biosphere reaching the point of total collapse, our judicial courts have failed us, and the changes in Washington have not been as great as hoped. Worldwide the technocratic transhumanist satanic advancement of the AI One World Order is progressing through the enslavement of Digital Identity.
This is a spiritual battle and always has been. In the historic records of the great Masters, it is clear that they are not pushovers, but will stop evil in their tracks.
I send you this historic event for Christmas, may it inspire you as it always inspires me.
Wishing you much joy, love, health and longevity. May our hearts and minds appreciate the simple wonder of the miracle of life and protect our beautiful world from the insane arrogance and vengance of egocentric powerhungry men and fallen Angels.
Dr Ana 💙
From the Life and Teaching of Masters of the Far East:
The advance band of intruders had swept past our position and those in the lead
of the main band were fast approaching. We had turned our field glasses on the
little village for the moment and observed that it was panic-stricken.
One member of our party working on the ledge, stopped work and was watching
the advancing band. We saw him turn and look through the door leading to the
entrance of the center room of the Temple.
Our field glasses were all centered upon the figure of Jesus as He advanced
through the door and stepped upon the ledge, walking directly to the brink and
standing for a moment with body magnificently poised.
This ledge was about eight hundred feet above where we were concealed and
nearly three miles distant. Instantly we realized that He was speaking, and, in
another moment, the words came to us clear and distinct. Our associate on the
ledge sat down and began taking notes in shorthand, which I did also. Later
comparison showed that we heard His words distinctly above the din of the
advancing hordes. We were told that He did not raise His voice above His
natural well-modulated tones.
As Jesus began speaking, a perfect calm came over the entire village and its
inhabitants. These are His words, translated into English by Jesus Himself. My
most fervent prayer will always be that I shall never forget them, though I live to
be ten thousand years.
THE LIGHT
“As I stand alone in Your great silence, God my Father, in the midst of me there
blazes a pure light and it fills every atom of my whole being with its great
radiance. Life, Love, Strength, Purity, Beauty, Perfection, stand forth in all
dominion within me. As I gaze into the very heart of this light, I see another
light—liquid, soft, golden-white and radiantly luminous—absorbing, mothering
and giving forth the caressing fire of the Greater Light.
“Now I know that I am God and one with God’s whole universe. I whisper to God
my Father and I am undisturbed.
STILL IN THE SILENCE
“Yet in this complete silence there exists God’s Greatest Activity. Again, I am
undisturbed and complete silence is all about me. Now the radiance of this light
spreads to God’s vast universe and everywhere I know there is God’s conscious
life. Again, I say fearlessly, I am God; I am silent and unafraid.
“I lift the Christ high within me and sing God’s praise. In the tones of my music
inspiration hums. Louder and louder within me the Great Mother sings of new
life. Louder and clearer with each new day, inspiration is lifting my conscious
thought until it is attuned to God’s rhythm. Again, I lift the Christ high and give
close ear that I may hear the glad music. My keynote is harmony and the theme
of my song is God and God seals my song as Truth.
BEHOLD I AM BORN ANEW,
A CHRIST IS HERE
“I am free with the great light of Your Spirit, God my Father, Your seal is
placed upon my forehead. I accept.
“I hold your light high, God my Father. Again, I accept.”
As Jesus ceased speaking, a dazzling ray of pure white light shot out from the
center of the solar part of His body. This beam of light extended down the
canyon some distance to where the gorge made an abrupt left turn, just ahead
of the place where the advanced group of horsemen were riding.
At the point where this light beam terminated, a great barrier like a stone wall
seemed to rise instantly; and great darts that appeared like flaming arrows shot
out from this barrier.
The advancing horses stopped so suddenly in their mad forward dash that they
unseated a number of their riders. Many of them paused for a moment with
their heads and forefeet in the air, then turned and bolted down the canyon
completely out of control. When they reached the advance ranks of the main
band, those riders that had not been unseated attempted to control their horses
but to no avail. These, as well as the riderless horses, plunged on and into the
front ranks of the moving band. Here the movements of the front ranks were
checked, while the ranks in the rear, not realizing their danger, came on and surged over those in advance, until the canyon below us was a seething mass of
men and horses.
Further Jesus stated:
“Let your body become a generator through which this Great
Creative Radiating Principle flows. See this Principle as the emanation of all
power; know that it is the principle of all power; then, like an electric generator,
your body will collect and magnify this energy until you send it out as a stream
of pure white light that nothing can resist and anything directed toward you
cannot harm you.
“You can also send such intense impulses of electrical energy over these light
beams that the body of the one attempting to harm you will be destroyed. Any
resistance to this energy immediately magnifies its volume and therefore its
velocity. The ones setting up resistance against it or attempting to set up their
personal will only harm themselves. If they do not set up any resistance to this
light, it will pour its healing balm through them as well as it does through you.
“It is the pure God-beam and power, which blends with that of another at all
times if there is no resistance to its free flow. It vibrates with the highest
vibration. Consequently, all are vibrating in perfect harmony and accord and no
harm can possibly come to them, as they are in unison with the God vibration.
There is absolutely nothing that can harm another unless that one resists the
God vibration. Vibration is life. Do you not see how you stand one with God at
all times? In this attitude would there be a possibility of separation? The only
separation is the resistance that causes the inharmony.
“Nothing can come near you when you stand in the Holy Mount, One with God.
This is not a special privilege for a few, this is for all; I AM, the great absolute
cause or source in which every child stands one with God. Thus all live under
THE LAW, the highest vibratory thought action. There is not an inharmonious
vibration that can enter this sphere, this throne, where all belong and are at
home. This is your Divine Kingdom.
“You can also use this power to return false and harmful thoughts or desires that
are directed toward you. You can, if you so desire, step up this white God-light-
beam, endow it with God power, magnify and transform the energy the sender
has given the thing or condition that was intended for you, then place it into
your reflector and send it back to the sender with the velocity of light. When
you return it in this way it is a beam of pure white light, instead of merely
lowered vibrations, as it was sent out to you.
“When it reaches the sender, the impulses are so potent that it can destroy the
body of the one who first put in motion the lower vibration. It matters not
whether you know the sender or the location from which it came, the vibration
will return to its source unerringly. The judgment or day of retribution has
arrived. ‘As you give, so you receive good measure (God measure) pressed
down and running over.’
“You can transform God-power and send it out with such force that it is
irresistible. These are the beams or rays of light that you see emanating from
my body. These rays are emanating from your body, although they are not yet
as potent; but as you go on and use this power, allied with Law and Principle,
you will add potency to the light and can consciously direct it to accomplish any
good desire.
“When the artist portrayed me at Gethsemane, the rays of light went out from
my body instead of coming out from heaven to me. The light is the God-power
generated from within my body, then sent out by the reflector. These beams go
out from every body when that person stands forth as God in his divine heritage
—the Christ of God ALL ONE.
“This is and can be made the definite motto of all humanity. Can there be
discord between brothers if they become this all-absorbing One?
“Now, step up this white beam which is the God-beam upon which you send out
God-power; endow it with God-power transformed, ten thousand or ten million
times greater than that which has been sent out to you and which you are
returning (this is as you decree); then let it flow back upon the same path that
the vibrations of the thing traveled to you. When the person receives this ray
and accepts it as coming from God, the attempted harm is all erased, forgiven,
forgotten and no harm can come to you or the sender of that harmful thought.
You are both eye to eye, one with God. Instead of inharmony, there is perfect
harmony, you are again ONE.
“If the sender of the harmful thought does not accept the white ray which you
have sent out in all its potency, his body will be destroyed. This pure white ray
will completely erase every vibration of harm or discord if allowed to complete
its perfect work. If resisted, there is nothing but a perfect erasure for the one
who holds determinedly to the resistance. His resistance draws to him the
whole creative principle, ADVERSELY, as to the square of the resistance set up.
The square means multiplying the resistance four times.
“Thus you see that, as you send out good or evil, it will return to you fourfold.
“You are standing forth as the Lord or Law giving forth Good or God for evil but,
even in this attitude, be truly humble, JUDGE NOT. Place every bit of love you
possess upon this pure white ray and see well to it that it is the pure love of God
that you are generating and sending forth. As you accomplish this, legions are
at your command. You are still meek and humble, willing to follow on with the
light. It is the pure light of God that you follow; and that light is life, love, purity
and beauty, eternal and profound.
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I pray Dr. Ana Maria, that you have a blessed Christmas, the best that you’ve ever had. Please do me a favor and pray for me. I lost all of my family to the Covid Bioweapon injections, better been known as vaccines. after they got them they wanted nothing more to do with me. They became mean angry cold callous towards me, but, they couldn’t give me a reason why they were cutting me out of their lives so I will be alone on Christmas and I’m trying not to be sad, but I am sad. I’m the only one in my family that did not get the shot and that was because the Holy Spirit showed me red flags. Thank you for your publication. I enjoyed it immensely I learned so much from you and God bless.
Happy Christmas Anna Maria and thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you do with such courage for humanity and for victory in this spiritual battle against the Fallen Angels - and also thank you for this wondeful, uplifting message for so many at this pivotal time for all