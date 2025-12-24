Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

LynnMarie
Dec 24

I pray Dr. Ana Maria, that you have a blessed Christmas, the best that you’ve ever had. Please do me a favor and pray for me. I lost all of my family to the Covid Bioweapon injections, better been known as vaccines. after they got them they wanted nothing more to do with me. They became mean angry cold callous towards me, but, they couldn’t give me a reason why they were cutting me out of their lives so I will be alone on Christmas and I’m trying not to be sad, but I am sad. I’m the only one in my family that did not get the shot and that was because the Holy Spirit showed me red flags. Thank you for your publication. I enjoyed it immensely I learned so much from you and God bless.

12 replies
Jeanne McSherry
Dec 24

Happy Christmas Anna Maria and thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you do with such courage for humanity and for victory in this spiritual battle against the Fallen Angels - and also thank you for this wondeful, uplifting message for so many at this pivotal time for all

77 more comments...

