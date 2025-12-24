Dear all,

I wish you and Merry Christmas and a most magnificent New Year. First, I am grateful, for despite all of the attempts to kill and depopulate humanity, we are still alive. What a gift and proof of our resilience to have seen another day in a world where biological weapon vaccines, weather warfare, ELF HAARP mind control frequencies are bombarding our brains around the clock; our air, food and water is poisoned. And despite ALL OF THAT … WE ARE STILL HERE.

If that is not a sign that we are loved by God, held together by the platform of all life against all odds - to me it is miraculous and I marvel that we have made it to the end of 2025. I am overflowing with gratitude for the mercy and grace of divine intervention that has allowed us to come this far, and beckons us to go even farther!

These are trying times, for certain. But the adversity of these times also is a great opportunity for evolution. It is a great humbling, recognizing how destructive the intellectual arrogance of mankind can be, reaching from bioweapons to AI machines that may exterminate people, to ubiquitous biosensors and nanotechnology that can create so much harm if used nefariously.

One of the greatest texts that gives me hope and I refer to often, are the books by Baird T Spalding - “Life and Teaching of the Masters of the Far East”.

During the expedition in to the Far East in 1894 a group of scientists lived with the great Masters in the Himalayas and recorded their life with them. This great White Brotherhood has loved humanity for eons and beckoned the Great Awakening. They encountered Jesus, Buddha and other ascended Masters who provided many enlightening teachings and spoke of the tribulation of our future world. They spoke of us now, I have no doubt - when they mention our great America.

In the book it describes, as one day the camp was under attack by bandits who would for sure have killed and plundered the group and village. However, Jesus intervened and the following excerpt recalls his words and teachings.

I often remember this incident and teaching now that we have seen that there will not be justice for the COVID19 genocide, that our skies are more poisoned by geoengineering warfare then ever with our biosphere reaching the point of total collapse, our judicial courts have failed us, and the changes in Washington have not been as great as hoped. Worldwide the technocratic transhumanist satanic advancement of the AI One World Order is progressing through the enslavement of Digital Identity.

This is a spiritual battle and always has been. In the historic records of the great Masters, it is clear that they are not pushovers, but will stop evil in their tracks.

I send you this historic event for Christmas, may it inspire you as it always inspires me.

Wishing you much joy, love, health and longevity. May our hearts and minds appreciate the simple wonder of the miracle of life and protect our beautiful world from the insane arrogance and vengance of egocentric powerhungry men and fallen Angels.

Dr Ana 💙

From the Life and Teaching of Masters of the Far East:

The advance band of intruders had swept past our position and those in the lead of the main band were fast approaching. We had turned our field glasses on the little village for the moment and observed that it was panic-stricken. One member of our party working on the ledge, stopped work and was watching the advancing band. We saw him turn and look through the door leading to the entrance of the center room of the Temple. Our field glasses were all centered upon the figure of Jesus as He advanced through the door and stepped upon the ledge, walking directly to the brink and standing for a moment with body magnificently poised. This ledge was about eight hundred feet above where we were concealed and nearly three miles distant. Instantly we realized that He was speaking, and, in another moment, the words came to us clear and distinct. Our associate on the ledge sat down and began taking notes in shorthand, which I did also. Later comparison showed that we heard His words distinctly above the din of the advancing hordes. We were told that He did not raise His voice above His natural well-modulated tones. As Jesus began speaking, a perfect calm came over the entire village and its inhabitants. These are His words, translated into English by Jesus Himself. My most fervent prayer will always be that I shall never forget them, though I live to be ten thousand years. THE LIGHT “As I stand alone in Your great silence, God my Father, in the midst of me there blazes a pure light and it fills every atom of my whole being with its great radiance. Life, Love, Strength, Purity, Beauty, Perfection, stand forth in all dominion within me. As I gaze into the very heart of this light, I see another light—liquid, soft, golden-white and radiantly luminous—absorbing, mothering and giving forth the caressing fire of the Greater Light. “Now I know that I am God and one with God’s whole universe. I whisper to God my Father and I am undisturbed. STILL IN THE SILENCE “Yet in this complete silence there exists God’s Greatest Activity. Again, I am undisturbed and complete silence is all about me. Now the radiance of this light spreads to God’s vast universe and everywhere I know there is God’s conscious life. Again, I say fearlessly, I am God; I am silent and unafraid. “I lift the Christ high within me and sing God’s praise. In the tones of my music inspiration hums. Louder and louder within me the Great Mother sings of new life. Louder and clearer with each new day, inspiration is lifting my conscious thought until it is attuned to God’s rhythm. Again, I lift the Christ high and give close ear that I may hear the glad music. My keynote is harmony and the theme of my song is God and God seals my song as Truth. BEHOLD I AM BORN ANEW, A CHRIST IS HERE “I am free with the great light of Your Spirit, God my Father, Your seal is placed upon my forehead. I accept. “I hold your light high, God my Father. Again, I accept.” As Jesus ceased speaking, a dazzling ray of pure white light shot out from the center of the solar part of His body. This beam of light extended down the canyon some distance to where the gorge made an abrupt left turn, just ahead of the place where the advanced group of horsemen were riding. At the point where this light beam terminated, a great barrier like a stone wall seemed to rise instantly; and great darts that appeared like flaming arrows shot out from this barrier. The advancing horses stopped so suddenly in their mad forward dash that they unseated a number of their riders. Many of them paused for a moment with their heads and forefeet in the air, then turned and bolted down the canyon completely out of control. When they reached the advance ranks of the main band, those riders that had not been unseated attempted to control their horses but to no avail. These, as well as the riderless horses, plunged on and into the front ranks of the moving band. Here the movements of the front ranks were checked, while the ranks in the rear, not realizing their danger, came on and surged over those in advance, until the canyon below us was a seething mass of men and horses.

