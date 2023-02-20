Metal Wetware Weapons, Nanotechnology in C19 Shots and Shedding - My Interview on the Tom Quinn Show on KSCO Radio Santa Cruz
Image Courtesy: Dr. David Nixon, C19 Pfizer vial under Darkfield Microscope
My interview starts at 15 min in.
Metal Wetware Contamination, Nanotechnology in C19 Shots and Shedding
Tom Quinn has be back on the show to discuss some of the findings of metal wetware from geoengineering and vaccine shots, the possible adverse health effects and the underlying …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.