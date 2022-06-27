Methylene Blue – a phenomenal anti- aging molecule in my most favorite color – helps with long COVID symptoms too
People love all kinds of things… I love molecules and how they work. Methylene Blue (MB) is special because it does amazing things and turns you blue from the inside. Literally. When you take MB as a compound, it turns your pee ultraviolet blue while it makes your cells younger.
I have always been interested in reversing…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.