Al Jezeera Microchipping Workers

Dr Pedro Chavez from Comusav sent me this video link. He asked to specifically look at the leaked power point from the Biotech company. This was prepared for Pfizer. Please look at these slides carefully. The information presented is entirely consistent with what I and other researchers have found in human blood and in the Covid vials.

I too am convinced that this already was deployed on humanity. The specifications about polymer chemistry, assembly process, 5G wave antenna all is consistent with what we know.