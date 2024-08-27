Micro Chipping Workers And Leaked Biotech Presentation Regarding Pfizer COVID19 Nanotechnology Micro Chipping Of Humanity
Please see this video link
Al Jezeera Microchipping Workers
Dr Pedro Chavez from Comusav sent me this video link. He asked to specifically look at the leaked power point from the Biotech company. This was prepared for Pfizer. Please look at these slides carefully. The information presented is entirely consistent with what I and other researchers have found in human blood and in the Covid vials.
I too am convinced that this already was deployed on humanity. The specifications about polymer chemistry, assembly process, 5G wave antenna all is consistent with what we know.
To see this is just so profoundly satanic. These people are committing crimes against humanity at a level like no other. This stealth and clandestine operation must be halted immediately and the scientists involved charged with war crimes!! They have been carrying out crimes against entire populations and generations and they must be held ACCOUNTABLE!😡
Precisely what Sabrina Wallace has been pointing at for quite a while. What is there to say to that? What else is there to be expected from Bloodthirsty Barbarians gone high tech?