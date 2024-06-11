Microplastics in human blood: Polymer types, concentrations and characterisation using μFTIR

This new study on microplastics in human blood continues to confirm everything we have been seeing in live blood analysis. Of course the scientists do not question any correlation to the C19 bioweapon.

90% of healthy volunteers did have microplastic polymers in their blood. Polyethylene was most common. Polyethylene Glycol is used for the lipid nanoparticles in the C19 bioweapons. The particles were from 5 to 800 micrometers, so well within the size range that we are able to see on our Darkfield Microscopy. Please note that this is a catastrophic finding, as a red blood cell and capillary size is about 5-7 microns. Some particles were up to 3000 micrometer in length, which is enormous and certainly can cause heart attacks and strokes. 79% of the polymers where white or clear, which is what we are seeing in live blood as well.

Image: C19 uninjected blood self assembled polymer

Here is the abstract:

Microplastics (MPs) are an everyday part of life, and are now ubiquitous in the environment. Crucially, MPs have not just been found within the environment, but also within human bodies, including the blood. We aimed to provide novel information on the range of MP polymer types present, as well as their size and shape characteristics, in human whole blood from 20 healthy volunteers. Twenty-four polymer types were identified from 18 out of 20 (90 %) donors and quantified in blood, with the majority observed for the first time. Using an LOQ approach, five polymer types met the threshold with a lower mean ± SD of 2466 ± 4174 MP/L. The concentrations of plastics analysed in blood samples ranged from 1.84 − 4.65 μg/mL. Polyethylene (32 %), ethylene propylene diene (14 %), and ethylene–vinyl-acetate/alcohol (12 %) fragments were the most abundant. MP particles that were identified within the blood samples had a mean particle length of 127.99 ± 293.26 µm (7–3000 µm), and a mean particle width of 57.88 ± 88.89 µm (5–800 µm). The MPs were predominantly categorised as fragments (88 %) and were white/clear (79 %). A variety of plastic additive chemicals were identified including endocrine disrupting-classed phthalates. The procedural blank samples comprised 7 polymer types, that were distinct from those identified in blood, mainly resin (25 %), polyethylene terephthalate (17 %), and polystyrene (17 %) with a mean ± SD of 4.80 ± 5.59 MP/L. This study adds to the growing evidence that MPs are taken up into the human body and are transported via the bloodstream. The shape and sizes of the particles raise important questions with respect to their presence and associated hazards in terms of potential detrimental impacts such as vascular inflammation, build up within major organs, and changes to either immune cell response, or haemostasis and thrombosis.

Of course the scientific literature is ignoring the polymer spraying via weather warfare assault from geoengineering operations and the C19 injections. Remember that stealth nanoparticles of all plastic polymer types were in the Moderna patent.

Also please note the polymer filaments found in Geoengineering aerosol particulates - compiled by Nikki Florio of beeheroic.com. We are being poisoned via biological warfare agents, toxic heavy metals, polymer fibers on a daily basis. On a side note, government and military are denying this biological and nanotechnological domestic terrorism that has been going on for 30 years and appears to be accelerating in intensity.

This is what the scientists acknowledged as sources and previous studies:

Even these scientist state that the polymers cause blood clotting and every other disease of aging:

MP concentrations detected in human blood samples

In total, 736 MP particles were characterised from all the 8.5 mL blood samples collected (Fig. 1). Before applying the LOQ threshold approach, these initially comprised 24 polymer types and MPs were detected in 18 out of the 20 (90 %) of the donor blood samples (Fig. 2). Using only those MPs that met the LOQ criteria, MPs were detected in 8 out of the 20 (40 %) of the donor blood samples and the mean value detected was 2465.85 ± 4173.51 MP/L (Table 1). The raw data using the unadjusted and subtraction calculations are available in Table S1. Five of the 24 MP polymers identified, namely: PE (sample 1, 6, 8, 15, 17), ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) (sample 6, 20), ethylene–vinyl acetate/ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVA/EVOH) (sample 1, 17, 20), polyamide (PA) (sample, 12, 13), ethylene–vinyl acetate (EVA) (sample 1) (Fig. 1; Table 1), were above the LOQ (Table S2) for blood samples from each donor where indicated.

Please note this analysis is also confirming the results of Clifford Carnicom and myself - polyenes are polyethylene, polyamides are nylon or (spider) silk, and vinyl is polyvinyl alcohol :

Summary:

This new study of polymer microplastics in 20 healthy donors confirms exactly my findings and those of live blood practitioners around the world. 90% of individuals had these polymers in the blood. I have been saying that everyone is contaminated. I have not seen clean blood in a long time. The particle sizes were enormous - just as we are seeing. The polymer identification is consistent with our near infrared spectroscopy. Additional unmentioned sources - and the most important ones - of this polymer plastic contamination of the blood is the self spreading C19 bioweapon and the geoengineering warfare.