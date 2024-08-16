Video: severe rouleaux formation and many micellar microbots

In this post, I want to share some more video footage of microrobots in Covid 19 unvaccinated blood. I am sharing my concerns with the world, because I find these in everyone now, especially when they come to my clinic for detoxification for the first time. It is my hope that the video images will break through the walls of denial. I am very concerned about humanity and the future of our species. These nano and microrobots clearly are instrumental in creating rouleaux formation ( clumping of the blood that does not allow proper oxygen delivery) - as well as creation of mesogen DNA microchips, which I have shown in other posts. Please share these videos, maybe they will reach someone, wake them up. I show you simply what I see everyday in my clinic, in everyone that comes to me. All of these examples are COVID UNVACCINATED, meaning they either got contaminated via shedding, geoengineering, food or water supply. I have hundreds of videos, but can only fit so many on one substack.

Video: interesting longitudinal microrobot with light emission. Magnification 400x

Video: nano and microrobots self assemble a mesogen microchip. Micellar construction zones seen. Nano and microrobots are seen travelling through the blood to other sites. Magnification 400x

Video: Immediately after appling the blood on the slide one can see the flowing blood and many light emitting microrobots, some of them look like round micelle. Magnification 400x

Video: Red blood cells in severe oxidative distress due to the microrobots that are seen blinking within the blood. A nanotechnology construction zone is seen in the right lower corner. Magnification 2000x

Video: hydrogel polymer construction via micellar nanobot filled spheres. Red blood cells are in oxidative stress. spherical microbots and nanobots seen working on self assembly

Video: microrobot swarming and building hydrogel polymer mesogens

