Microrobots And Nanobots Everywhere! Seen In All COVID Unvaccinated Blood Samples Now- Darkfield Live Blood Analysis Samples
Video: severe rouleaux formation and many micellar microbots
In this post, I want to share some more video footage of microrobots in Covid 19 unvaccinated blood. I am sharing my concerns with the world, because I find these in everyone now, especially when they come to my clinic for detoxification for the first time. It is my hope that the video images will break through the walls of denial. I am very concerned about humanity and the future of our species. These nano and microrobots clearly are instrumental in creating rouleaux formation ( clumping of the blood that does not allow proper oxygen delivery) - as well as creation of mesogen DNA microchips, which I have shown in other posts. Please share these videos, maybe they will reach someone, wake them up. I show you simply what I see everyday in my clinic, in everyone that comes to me. All of these examples are COVID UNVACCINATED, meaning they either got contaminated via shedding, geoengineering, food or water supply. I have hundreds of videos, but can only fit so many on one substack.
Video: interesting longitudinal microrobot with light emission. Magnification 400x
Video: nano and microrobots self assemble a mesogen microchip. Micellar construction zones seen. Nano and microrobots are seen travelling through the blood to other sites. Magnification 400x
Video: Immediately after appling the blood on the slide one can see the flowing blood and many light emitting microrobots, some of them look like round micelle. Magnification 400x
Video: Red blood cells in severe oxidative distress due to the microrobots that are seen blinking within the blood. A nanotechnology construction zone is seen in the right lower corner. Magnification 2000x
Video: hydrogel polymer construction via micellar nanobot filled spheres. Red blood cells are in oxidative stress. spherical microbots and nanobots seen working on self assembly
Video: microrobot swarming and building hydrogel polymer mesogens
Ana as well as the above request of the same persons slides being shown before and after treatment, for those who do not understand the deadly importance of the vaccine (or other source) of contamination, can you please also show a video of a “normal” blood 🩸 sample prior to the rollout of the death jab (pre 2020) so we can clearly see how blood is changing since the use of these bio weapons on humanity!
We could really use some GOOD news. What about unvaxxed people who are taking EDTA, Blue Methylene? Surely their blood results look better!