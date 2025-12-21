Militarized Weather Warfare In Action: Huge Flooding In Washington State - Dane Wigington Explains This is Criminal Poisoning And Destruction Of Our Earth
I live in Washington State and we have been pounded by rain, with devastating flooding in the north, power outages, blizzard like wind conditions.
Dane Wigington posted his news compilation and explanation of this criminal weather warfare. I love his outrage, discussing how we are being poisoned with very breath we take, every bite of food we eat and through the water we drink with billions of nanoparticles. 40-60 Millions tons of poisonous nanoparticles per year dispersed in our atmosphere.
I hope the pitchforks and torches moment comes before this Earth life support system dies. Dane also calls out all the criminal scientists who lie and claim there is global warming instead of military weather warfare for the past 80 years. Please listen to this great update:
You can see the military warfare documents here:
You can see here our discussion:
Chemtrails are part of their plan, obviously. Metals in the body are part of the Catalyst for the self-replicating nanotechnology that has been shed to us all
Yet, despite how many people now believe in chemtrails, many people still do not believe the shedding is real or that it has been happening for over 4 years now.
It has, which is why Dr Ana and everyone else that looks now finds some amount of nanotechnology in the blood of almost every Unvaxxed they look at. And some Much Worse than others.
Women began getting some of those issues in 2021, which is when they began the Mycyclestory study, although the people at CHD didnt get onboard with actually publishing it until 2024.
https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/113
It is about Unvaxxed women who get their period the same day they breathe the air around the vaccinated. Thousands of them, which still happens to some women to this very day.
Liposomal EDTA has very little actual EDTA in it though and most people would be FAR better off taking powder EDTA pills.
It IS the conventional wisdom that oral EDTA powder 'doesnt work' or is destroyed by stomach acid but it is untrue. Acids do not destroy acids.
and they also were not trying to reduce nanotechnology which has colonized in your Gut, among other areas of your body.
Like your Reproductive Organs and Brain. Do you care about those?
You Should.
mail.ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/102
And 'convention chelation wisdom' is Wrong, at least for our purposes.
In reality, I think almost Everyone should be taking powder Calcium Disodium EDTA.
Its a nontoxic 100 year old over-the-counter amino acid, ffs...
that slowly reverses the nanotechnology which has been shed to us by the vaxxed and Removes Metals which are in chemtrails, foods, injectables, etc.
Metals which are also the start signal catalyst for the self-replicating blood polymerization and are also the likely root cause of many human 'diseases'.
So Where is the Question?
TBH Im constantly amazed that so many people would rather just let nanotechnology self-replicate in their blood than take it.
Instead people ignore or minimize the effect of Shedding, and dont take the Best Solution we Have to fix what is being shed to us.
Often because of some foolish and easily disprovable fearmonger article.
And many people taking oral EDTA dont even take it Correctly.
And some of the very people who recommend it dont even tell people how to take it Properly, but there IS a Solution, as Dr Ana has been Proving for several Years now.
As the Moderna Patent on self-replicating nanoparticles Says (which is part of what has been shed to us all), it requires an exemplary Chelator and an exemplary Antioxidant taken Together in order to slowly stop and reverse the nanotech in our blood.
And EDTA and ascorbic acid are the best we have found. By Far.
Drf Ana has Proven it a million times, which No One Else who says they have a 'solution' will do.
She has put it on the slide with a drop of various vaxxes, dental anesthetic, and vaxxed and Unvaxxed blood.
And if you think she is lying, buy your own fucking microscope.
Prove her wrong, dont just say it... because Anyone can say any fucking thing but Dr Aha Has Proven it Works.
Over and over and IV works faster of course, but you can take oral as well.
And you Could be reversing the nanotechnology in your Unvaxxed blood Right Now, for like $40 frigging dollars.
https://rumble.com/v5eoqvx-edta-vitamin-c-the-covid19-bioweapon-nanotechnology-antidote-tss-ep-35.html
https://rumble.com/v1wpt6e-edta-detoxification-for-metals-graphene-and-hydrogel.html
So I would recommend people buy this:
https://www.nowfoods.com/products/supplements/vitamin-c-crystals-powder
And This:
https://arizonanatural.com/products/edta-600mg
And read This:
EDTA is not just another vitamin though so you need to take it Correctly or it wont Work.
https://arizonanatural.com/blogs/edta-resource-hub/3-common-mistakes-made-when-taking-edta
It Can work miracles though, even at just removing metals from your body... but thats not the half of it.
Our very own congress approved a 5 year “experiment”. That means every time you pay your taxes, you’re funding your own demise.
We’re just pests apparently that need pesticides sprayed upon. They are trying hard to blot out the sun to “cool” the earth here in New Mexico. If they keep it up for days on end it will eventually bring some rain but at what cost? The future of humanity?
These psychos don’t deserve to exist.
Our military is complicit as well. Most don’t have family and aren’t concerned for the future, just paycheck to paycheck…