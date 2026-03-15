Please watch this important update by Dane Wigington - our Earth is dying. Even NOAA admits that the geoengineered super El Nino can change global weather on Earth and the life support system of the earth is at a catastrophic point.

The global weather Terrorists of the US Military are accelerating their warfare. Not only soccer size hail are an act of terrorism against civilians, but the poison that they are spraying from toxic metals, Graphene and polymers are killing humans, plant and animal life.

Here is what human blood that is dying from the toxicity looks like under the microscope. I said for years, what good is it to stop the COVID19 bioweapons when we do not stop geoengineering?

You can see plenty blinking microrobots amongst red blood cells who’s membranes are highly oxidized - they start to glue together like hamburger meat instead of flowing easily. Polymer filaments and microrobot filled liposomes are visible.

Please watch Dane Wigington’s update.

Here are some of the headlines Dane is referring to:

Given all the huge droughts predicted, please note that Groundwater pumping is tilting the Earth’s axis

While spinning on its axis, Earth wobbles like an off-kilter top. Sloshing molten iron in Earth’s core, melting ice, ocean currents, and even hurricanes can all cause the poles to wander. Now, scientists have found that a significant amount of the polar drift results from human activity: pumping groundwater for drinking and irrigation. “The very way the planet wobbles is impacted by our activities,” says Surendra Adhikari, a geophysicist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and an expert on Earth’s rotation who was not involved in the study. “It is, in a way, mind boggling.”

Soon a catastrophic chain reaction can ensue. Climate engineering is the worst kind of terrorism our US military and government is involved in, with detrimental effects to all life.

But the elites are just planning to go underground to survive what is coming, while the surface population will be obliterated. Nuclear war, extreme weather or 200 foot tidal waves from a earth axis shift. It’s not conspiracy any more. Only the cause is weather warfare not natural climate change

How climate change is altering the Earth’s rotation

For the first time, researchers at ETH Zurich have been able to fully explain the various causes of long-term polar motion in the most comprehensive modeling to date, using AI methods. Their model and their observations show that climate change and global warming will have a greater influence on the Earth’s rotational speed than the effect of the moon, which has determined the increase in the length of the day for billions of years. Climate change is causing the ice masses in Greenland and Antarctica to melt. Water from the polar regions is flowing into the world’s oceans—and especially into the equatorial region. “This means that a shift in mass is taking place, and this is affecting the Earth’s rotation,” explains Benedikt Soja, Professor of Space Geodesy at the Department of Civil, Environmental and Geomatic Engineering at ETH Zurich.

Trump Building Secret White House Bunker to Withstand Nuclear Attack—Report