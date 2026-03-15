Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

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Al Bundy's avatar
Al Bundy
1d

We know, we are being decimated and not only the People, but the animals, plants, marine livings, the Satanists work hard while posting as people supporters.

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
1d

Drones will also use the aluminum and quantum dots they are spraying to tag us:

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/i/151822891/full-spectrum-dominance-over-all

Why detox is critical. Consciousness is rising however, recently saw a wonderful documentary (to be featured soon) called Just Look Up.

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