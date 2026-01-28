Winter storm across the US in photos

“The major winter storm blanketed dozens of US states over the past weekend, impacting some 180 million people from the Southwest to New England.”

For decades the US Military Covert Weather Warfare Operations have brought suffering to the US population. Super Storms, Hurricanes, Floods and disasters are intentionally engineered, for the military owns the weather. You can read their own documents here:

Dane Wigington gave an update a couple days ago on Ice nucleation technologies.

The literature confirms that magnetic nanoparticles and Graphene can be successfully used to create these superstorms. This is warfare against the US population. Our tax payer money is funding the destruction of personal properties, the environment and the attack of our health, for these nanoparticles end up in our lungs, organs, the food we eat and the air we breathe.

Ice crystallization affects processes as divergent as cloud formation and rain seeding, to the growth, transportation, and preservation of the human food supply. Recent estimates show that nearly 40% of all food is lost between the farm and the kitchen, and much of this is due to cellular damage from freezing. The discovery that nanocrystals of magnetite are one of nature’s most potent ice nucleation materials indicates that this mineral, naturally present in many plant and animal tissues, is responsible for frost and freezer damage. As ice formed from supercooled water is less damaging to tissues, the ability to control ice nucleation with magnetic fields offers the promise of developing better technologies to minimize agricultural waste.

Of course it is of interest that Graphene and silica dioxide particles used for ice nucleation is also used for the brain computer interface and self assembling nanotechnology.

The present invention provides for an ice-nucleating particle for cloud seeding and other applications, which can initiate ice nucleation at a temperature of –8°C. Further, the ice nucleation particle number increased continuously and rapidly with the reducing of temperature. The ice nucleating particle in the present invention is a nanostructured porous composite of 3-dimensional reduced graphene oxide and silica dioxide nanoparticles (PrGO-SN). The present invention also provides for a process for synthesizing the PrGO-SN.

Polymers like polyvinyl alcohol also can be used for Ice nucleation:

Poly(vinyl alcohol) Molecular Bottlebrushes Nucleate Ice

Ice binding proteins (IBP) have evolved to limit the growth of ice but also to promote ice formation by ice-nucleating proteins (INPs). IBPs, which modulate these seemingly distinct processes, often have high sequence similarities, and molecular size/assembly is hypothesized to be a crucial determinant. There are only a few synthetic materials that reproduce INP function, and rational design of ice nucleators has not been achieved due to outstanding questions about the mechanisms of ice binding. Poly(vinyl alcohol) (PVA) is a water-soluble synthetic polymer well known to effectively block ice recrystallization, by binding to ice. Here, we report the synthesis of a polymeric ice nucleator, which mimics the dense assembly of IBPs, using confined ice-binding polymers in a high-molar-mass molecular bottlebrush. Poly(vinyl alcohol)-based molecular bottlebrushes with different side-chain densities were synthesized via a combination of ring-opening metathesis polymerization (ROMP) and reversible addition–fragmentation chain-transfer (RAFT) polymerization, using “grafting-to” and “grafting-through” approaches. The facile preparation of the PVA bottlebrushes was performed via selective hydrolysis of the acetate of the poly(vinyl acetate) (PVAc) side chains of the PVAc bottlebrush precursors. Ice-binding polymer side-chain density was shown to be crucial for nucleation activity, with less dense brushes resulting in colder nucleation than denser brushes. This bio-inspired approach provides a synthetic framework for probing heterogeneous ice nucleation and a route toward defined synthetic nucleators for biotechnological applications.

If you take the magnetic nanoparticles, Graphene and polymers together, you end up with what we are seeing in the blood. Clifford Carnicom and I found chemical signatures of polyvinyl alcohol as well.

Chemical Composition Analysis Of Synthetic Biology Cross Domain Bacteria (CDB) aka Hydrogel/Graphene Filaments In Unvaccinated Blood- Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD In Conjunction With Clifford Carnicom

The filaments seen in rainwater from geoengineering also match the filaments in the blood.

Pure Poison.

One would think that our military attacking the US population in an act of (weather) warfare would be against the constitution and lead to persecutions. But under the guise of top secret national security, this is allowed and continues to go on.

If our military dropped bombs on us, people would be outraged. But since it is the weather, most don’t understand that this is engineered. It is war. Just as Covid19 was sold to us as a virus, these horrific weather events are sold to us as natural by the Mockingbird media. The Shadow Government Military Industrial Complex with its Depopulation Agenda continues to be in effect.

For how long will this go on?