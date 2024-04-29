MIT Research On Nanoelectronic Devices Creating New Paradigms For Life-Machine Symbiosis And Academic Connections To The Global Technocratic Transhumanist Web
MIT has been a leader in the technocratic transhumanist actualization of creating technology that fuse humans with machines. Notable technocratic transhumanists are Ray Kurzweil and Ido Bachelet - the first discusses nanobots and nanotechnology as the key technological platform to achieve the singularity and human -machine fusion and the latter actually developed the nanobots, collaborated with Pfizer and was happy to have billions of bots in one syringe.
Astonishing Darkfield Live Blood Footage Of Nano/Microrobots In C19 Unvaccinated Blood And What did Ray Kurzweil Say About Nanorobots And the Singularity?
I certainly understand what I was looking at with my colleague Dr. David Nixon in this video when he invited me to look at the contents of a C19 Pfizer vial. I show all the time in interviews so people understand the correlation between the Pfizer C19 bioweapons and the self assembly nanotechnology and nanorobots currently found in every human being. Where are the nanobots that Ido Bachelet talked about?
Right here, take a look at the C19 bioweapon ( credit Dr David Nixon) - this is not Brownian motion, but nano and micro robots - without count and number, and it could certainly be billions:
Here is another MIT Professor working on the human machine interface, it is called Nano-Cybernetic Biotrek. Not only did Dr Sarkar develop new biosensors that function on the quantum level but she also worked on brain computational decoding that allows “treatments” of neurocognitive disorders AND she developed a implantable wireless antenna for such brain nanotechnology. She is all about fusing humans with machines and so far at least publicly it is under the pretense that this is only for ill patients, not for the supposedly for everyone. She is also part of the IEEE and the NIH gave her prestigious awards as well. This is what a transhumanist technocrat sounds like - weather they know they are part of this or not. The institutions they work for are tied into the world wide technocratic web that is making this transformation possible without your knowing, while distracting the masses with wars, starvation, stolen elections and other devastating created events - that is irrelevant to the existential threat which is the mechanism of transhumanist transformation and eventually mass extermination going on now. I do not mean that in a belittling way, but taking all of humanity into consideration, the silent warfare is much bigger than the wars in different parts of the world. Genocide is happening globally and hushed up as an inexplicable rise in all cause mortality that has nothing to do with the C19 bioweapon roll out. C19 bioweapon IS the basis of the technocratic 4th Industrial revolution because it provides the nanobots to transform all humanity into Cyborgs or exterminate them at will.
Most scientists in academia do not know what they are really part of - they are just brainwashed via social engineering. And of course, we know all the connections between DARPA, and many military and intelligence branches to these academic centers as well.
Here is more on the MIT “superstar” - everything that is describes in her bio is essential to technocratic transhumanism:
Deblina Sarkar is an assistant professor at MIT and AT&T Career Development Chair Professor at MIT Media Lab. She heads the Nano-Cybernetic Biotrek research group. Her group carries out trans-disciplinary research fusing engineering, applied physics, and biology, aiming to bridge the gap between nanotechnology and synthetic biology to develop disruptive technologies for nanoelectronic devices and create new paradigms for life-machine symbiosis.
Sarkar is the inventor of the world’s thinnest channel (six atoms thick) quantum-mechanical transistor, which overcomes fundamental thermal limitations, could lead to energy reduction by more than 75%, and allows dimensional scalability to beyond the silicon-scaling era. Her research also showed for the first time that employment of atomically thin flexible 2D-materials and quantum mechanical transistors can lead to low-power nanoelectronic biosensors with extremely high sensitivity and the potential for single- molecular detectability—greatly beneficial for wearable/implantable biomedical devices and point-of-care applications.
Apart from low-power electronic computation, Sarkar is also passionately curious about biological computational systems—especially the brain—which can be thought of as an ultimate example of a low-power computer. She has developed the technology which deciphers biomolecular building blocks of the brain, which previously remained invisible. This technology can help in elucidating the fundamental codes of brain computation. Researchers around the globe are currently employing this technology to answer fundamental questions in biology and to understand neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Autism, Schizophrenia and Parkinson’s diseases. Recently her team has developed the first ultra- miniaturized antenna that can work wirelessly inside a living cell in 3D biological systems. This technology can explore and augment the mysterious inner environment of the cell and can bring in the prowess of information technology inside a living cell to create cellular scale-cyborgs!
Sarkar’s PhD dissertation was honored as one of the top three dissertations throughout the USA and Canada in the field of mathematics, physical sciences, and all departments of engineering by the Council of Graduate Schools. She is the recipient of numerous other awards and recognitions, including the Lancaster Award at UC Santa Barbara for the best PhD Dissertation, the US Presidential Fellowship; Outstanding Doctoral Candidate Fellowship, the prestigious IEEE EDS PhD Fellowship Award (one of three researchers worldwide), Technology Review’s Innovators Under 35 from India, NIH K99/R00 Pathway to Independence Award, the IEEE Early Career Award in Nanotechnology (only awardee worldwide in 2022), Innovative Early Career Engineer by National Academy of Engineering, the NIH Director's New Innovator Award with the highest and rarely achieved impact score, the MIND Prize, the Science News' 10 Scientists to Watch, the Distinguished Scientist Award (one of the 3 awardees nationwide), the Nanomaterials Young Investigator Award (one of the 3 awardees worldwide) and many more. Her work has led to more than 40 publications to date, which have appeared in popular press worldwide and her technologies are being utilized by researchers around the globe.
Sarkar’s long-term goal is to achieve seamless integration of nanoelectronics into biological systems to incorporate functionalities, not otherwise enabled by biology, and thus, transcending us beyond our biological limitations.
The military has closely collaborated with MIT and you can see that AI fields include regenerative medicine ( which includes human augmentation) and autonomous robotics, which includes nanorobots.
When General Richard D. Clarke, commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), visited MIT in fall 2019, he had artificial intelligence on the mind. As the commander of a military organization tasked with advancing U.S. policy objectives as well as predicting and mitigating future security threats, he knew that the acceleration and proliferation of artificial intelligence technologies worldwide would change the landscape on which USSOCOM would have to act.
The potential applications of AI, spanning civilian and military uses, are diverse, and include advances in areas like restorative and regenerative medical care, cyber resiliency, natural language processing, computer vision, and autonomous robotics.
The military has Lincoln Laboratories graduate program held at MIT:
Military Programs Sharing knowledge with and learning from U.S. Service members
Lincoln Laboratory provides fellowships to active-duty U.S. military officers who are enrolled in a graduate school program, often at MIT, or are completing requirements for advanced education at Senior Service Schools.
For graduate students, the military fellowships cover tuition and fees and require that the students perform thesis research at Lincoln Laboratory. Officers enrolled in a Service School program do research at the Laboratory while taking courses in national security management at MIT.
Who advises the US Army on priorities in science research? Technocratic transhumanist Ray Kurzweil - he is one of 5 members of the Army Science Advisory Group (ASAG). Anyone wonder why the military is the leader in creating Cyborgs in line with the transhumanist movement, and was in charge of the C19 bioweapon rollout and ingredients, aka known as the self assembly nanotechnology shot?
Of course we know that Google, where Kurzweil is an engineer, came from CIA and NSA research - both agencies are used by deep state players for their nefarious activities. CIA has been associated with MKULTRA, human trafficking and other satanic club serving activities.
The military had most promenetly Lt Col Michael Aquino, high level satanist who worked as a military intelligence officer in the area of mind control. Founder of the satanic Temple of Seth, he was also associated in the Presidio Army base child molestation of 37 children, that was covered up. The satanic infiltration of the military also ties to the intelligence community. I have written before about the fact that if you spell illuminati backwards you get itanimulli.com. If you put that into your browser, you go to NSA.gov. You can see my post about this here:
The Battlespace Of Our Mind And The Soul Connection - Review Of Intelligence Agency Research Into The "Paranormal"
It is known that MIT is a technocratic transhumanist hub, that attracted Jeffrey Epstein, known technocratic transhumanist and pedophile child sex trafficker as well as Mossad Agent, who collected scientists and underage girls and provided millions of dollars of funding to MIT programs. His videotaping of all the people who flew on the Lolita express and enjoyed Epstein Island, including the horrific catacombs of child sacrifice was the way to own them all. It is important to understand that the pedophilia is not just a coincidence, but part of their satanic religion, as is ritual child sacrifice. These people do not care about killing 7 billion people.
How an Élite University Research Center Concealed Its Relationship with Jeffrey Epstein
The M.I.T. Media Lab, which has been embroiled in a scandal over accepting donations from the financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, had a deeper fund-raising relationship with Epstein than it has previously acknowledged, and it attempted to conceal the extent of its contacts with him. Dozens of pages of e-mails and other documents obtained by The New Yorker reveal that, although Epstein was listed as “disqualified” in M.I.T.’s official donor database, the Media Lab continued to accept gifts from him, consulted him about the use of the funds, and, by marking his contributions as anonymous, avoided disclosing their full extent, both publicly and within the university. Perhaps most notably, Epstein appeared to serve as an intermediary between the lab and other wealthy donors, soliciting millions of dollars in donations from individuals and organizations, including the technologist and philanthropist Bill Gates and the investor Leon Black. According to the records obtained by The New Yorker and accounts from current and former faculty and staff of the media lab, Epstein was credited with securing at least $7.5 million in donations for the lab, including two million dollars from Gates and $5.5 million from Black, gifts the e-mails describe as “directed” by Epstein or made at his behest.
I have spoken previously about the MIT Schwarzman Scholars, who’s international advisory council consists of deep state players like the late Henry Kissinger, the late Colin Powell, Condalizza Rice (from Hoover Stanford Institute, another intelligence research hub and she was former national security advisor under Bush), and other presidents of US universities, as well as ties to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. These are directly connected via Tsinghua University to the Chinese Communist Party. In turn there are connections to the World Economic Forum. Kissinger was Klaus Schwab’s most influential mentor. Of course Kissinger is also a Bilderberg.
Other members were UK’s former Prime Minister Tony Blair, former President of France, former Prime Minister of Australia, former Prime Minister of Canada and so on.
The MIT Schwarzman Scholars collaborate with Tsinghua University of Shanghai and have an active exchange program. Literally the smartest international students go through this program. These are groomed as “future global leaders”, a term used by the WEF.
The 2024-25 Class Of Schwarzman Scholars Is Announced
Schwarzman Scholars, one of the world’s most prestigious graduate fellowships, has announced its class for 2024-2025. The 150 scholars were selected from 43 countries and 114 universities around the world. They include more than 50 students from the U.S., who will begin their studies in China in August 2024.
Each Schwarzman Scholar is given the opportunity to study in a one-year, fully-funded Master’s degree program in Global Affairs at Schwarzman College on the campus of Tsinghua University in Beijing, China.
Some of these graduates are working in the areas of biomaterals tissue engineering and if you research them carefully, they can now even manipulate spin states of electrons in the synaptic cleft for mind control.
Six MIT students named 2023 Schwarzman Scholars
The Adjunct Professor of the Department of Economics and Management at Tsinghua University Qishang Wang is also the Number 2 of the CCP. His wife is the former managing partner at Blackstone Advisory Partners and his daughter Yangi Wang is the Director of Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Stephen Schwarzman cofounded Blackstone, was a former advisor to Trump and he gave 100 Million dollars as a personal gift to found the Schwarzman Scholars Scholarship fund to China. Harvard also has a Center in Shanghai, China, and we know of the work of Nanotechnologist Charles Lieber and his work:
Precision electronic medicine in the brain
He was slapped on the wrist for his ties to China.
Former Harvard Professor Charles Lieber sentenced to time served, fine for lying about China ties Lieber was chair of Harvard’s chemistry and chemical biology department.
Here are Schwarzman’s ties to China:
China Sells Stake in Blackstone as Deal Scene Turns Sour
Blackrock was founded by Blackstone in 1988 as a financial management company.
Blackrock and Vanguard are Moderna Shareholders and Vanguard is the majority owner of BioNTech.
The late Henry Kissinger, was on the International Advisory Board of the Schwarzman Scholars, and was part of the Trilateral Commission together with co-founder David Rockefeller and technocrat Zbigniew Brezezinski. According to Economist and Author Patrick Wood, the Trilateral Commission with its tentacles to the banking and corporate industry, academia is really the shadow hand behind the global technocratic transhumanist agenda. Members of the Trilateral Commission also are part of the Council of Foreign relations like Harvard School Professor Meghan Sullivan, former national security advisor.
What does all of this have to do with my research on nanobots in the blood?
Well, it is this: what all of these people have in common is that they are TECHNOCRATS WHO ARE USHERING IN THE TRANSHUMANIST SATANIC AGENDA.
China is not their enemy, they are working through this academic and corporate network with the globalists to implement their satanic transhumanist agenda. Of course everyone knows of the relationship of Prince Andrew with Jeffrey Epstein, and the notorious satanic pedophile Saville’s relationship to the British Royal Family. Then there are ties of Gates and the royal family to the Pirbright Institute, which holds the patent for the Coronavirus
Pirbright was a Rothschild. Of course people have seen all these images and connections for years now but they forget. And most do not understand that the underlying connection is the 4th industrial revolution, which is the technocratic transhumanist agenda that emerged out of eugenics and has been repackaged under the UN sustainable development goals.
The governments of this earth and politicians are just bought and paid for puppets. Jason Bermas did a great review of the connections between the transhumanist Epstein and many others like Elon Musk.
Bermas describes how Ray Kurzweil has a lot in common with Jeffrey Epstein - both are of the same transhumanist technocratic club. Elon Musks father was a major leader of the technocratic movement from Canada, he grew up in this mindset. I highly recommend the work of Patrick Wood, who was the first with Professor Sutton to expose the Trilateral Commission.
The Genesis of Modern Globalization (1978-1979)
I interviewed Patrick and will post this groundbreaking interview soon on my show - he has done research unique in the world that outlines the connections between academia, bankers and corporations, Trilateral Commission. These are the people who we would call the shadow government. They are tying together genetic engineering, robotics, nanotechnology for the expressed purpose of manifesting the technocratic transhumanist goals and ultimately the singularity - ushering in the posthuman era where humans have been replaced by robots. These technocrats do not need politicians or governments and they are very close to have implemented the transformation of humanity to Human 2.0 Cyborgs as I have been showing in the human blood. We are in the end stage of their game. After that comes Human 3.0 according to Kurzweil, and that is a robot who lives in a virtual reality, the very metaverse the IEEE has helped built the infrastructure for. They have nanobot “foglets” that can manipulate the neurons in the brain to directly insert virtual reality imagery into any brain that has been seeded by billions of these nanobots. People think these bots are just in the blood. No they become part of your tissues, wrap around neurons, penetrate cells and take over their genetic expression. Don’t believe me?
Read their scientific literature.
The question is - will the few humans who have not yet been transformed via the C19 bioweapons into automatons wake up in time to what is really going on and who is really in charge?
I will end with this:
