Moderna Regulatory Fraud exposed. NIH and FDA complicit Sasha Latypova speaks to Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics
Please watch this excellent presentation Sasha Latypova of Team Enigma. Sasha Latypova built two businesses in Pharma over 20+ years, supporting companies like Pfizer and J&J in running clinical trials. As a seasoned Pharma insider and whistleblower, she discusses her analysis of the Moderna Regulatory fraud and exposes conflicts of interests at the NIH…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.