Every day I get asked what microscope I use and what course I recommend.
There is a new course starting in September 2023. I got the top of the line Neogenesis Systems microscope. I first had gotten an American Microscope and could not see very much and it was very difficult to handle. Dr. David Nixon had bought this same Neogenesis microscope and I wan…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.