My Interview On The Diamond And Silk Show: Hydrogels In Insulin, The Dangers Of Bioweapon Shedding, Synthetic Biology and Nanotechnology
Here is the link, my interview starts at 22 min:
Bill Maher shares new products and Dr Ana Mihalcea discusses Hydrogel Filaments in Insulin
In this interview Silk shares how her sister died from bioweapon shedding. We discuss hydrogel in insulin and other medications, the rubbery blood clots seen in the C19 injected and now un- injected from shedding, an…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.