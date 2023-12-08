My Interview On The Diamond And Silk Show: Self Assembly Nanotech, Live Blood, Inhalation Micro Robots, What The HELL. Dr Ana Mihalcea
Self Assembly Nanotech, Live Blood, Inhalation Micro Robots, What The HELL. Dr Ana Mihalcea
This was a great interview with Silk. She gets it! I love her no nonsense, say it as it is - style.
We discuss microplastics polymers aka self assembly advanced bio sensing nanotechnology, my recent research findings and treatment solutions that help reduce the n…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.