My Interview on the Gary Null Show on Progressive Radio Network New York City
Self-Assembly Nanotechnology in C19 shots and more
I had the pleasure of being interviewed by Radio Host Gary Null, PhD. In this broadcast he asked me about the self-assembly nanotechnology found in C19 shots. We discuss the different studies published that report the findings of C19 injected with nanostructures found in their live blood.
Please click this link to listen to this informative interview:
